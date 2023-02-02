ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire

There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason

While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround

The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ complicated Mitch Trubisky situation, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly very interested in bringing Mitch Trubisky back as the team’s backup quarterback next season, but the situation is complicated. Although Trubisky is under contract for the 2023 campaign, if he is retained, he will count for $10.625 million against the salary cap in 2023, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. That would make the 28-year-old one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the National Football League.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie

Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

Everyone has an opinion about the retirement of Tom Brady, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not hesitant to share his. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his intentions to step away from the game of football last Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on a short video. Since Brady...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly hiring Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. Wilks, who was formerly with the Carolina Panthers, will replace DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco who recently took over head coaching duties for the Houston Texans. There were plenty of people around the NFL world who expected Steve […] The post Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Matthew Judon drops truth bomb on Mac Jones’ future with Patriots

While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.
ClutchPoints

Georgia, LSU football programs make insane Super Bowl history for 22nd straight year

The SEC always puts a lot of talent into the NFL, but with the Super Bowl happening this Sunday, the focus is on the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. There has been at least one player from each program in the last 22 Super Bowls. This season, there is only one player from the LSU […] The post Georgia, LSU football programs make insane Super Bowl history for 22nd straight year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s shocking, 6-word admission to father before retirement

Tom Brady’s father revealed an underlying truth about Brady’s retirement decision, per Boston.com’s Conor Roche. “This has been a really rough six months on his personal life, his family life, and on his football life,” Brady Sr. said. “He once said this, he said, ‘I’m getting tired of getting hit.’ Having played 23 years and […] The post Tom Brady’s shocking, 6-word admission to father before retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
