prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire
There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton adds former Saints player, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff
When a new head coach is brought into a franchise, the changes are swift and certain. This is no different with the Denver Broncos, who acquired Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. In general, the Broncos brought Payton in to upgrade the culture, but for specifics,...
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround
The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ complicated Mitch Trubisky situation, revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly very interested in bringing Mitch Trubisky back as the team’s backup quarterback next season, but the situation is complicated. Although Trubisky is under contract for the 2023 campaign, if he is retained, he will count for $10.625 million against the salary cap in 2023, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. That would make the 28-year-old one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie
Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed drops massive Super Bowl injury update
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up. Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday,...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement
Everyone has an opinion about the retirement of Tom Brady, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not hesitant to share his. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his intentions to step away from the game of football last Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on a short video. Since Brady...
Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly hiring Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. Wilks, who was formerly with the Carolina Panthers, will replace DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco who recently took over head coaching duties for the Houston Texans. There were plenty of people around the NFL world who expected Steve […] The post Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Johnson, key Jalen Hurts coach, to interview for Notre Dame football OC job
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will interview for the open Notre Dame football offensive coordinator spot after the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, according to a Tuesday tweet from The Irish Tribune. Johnson was hired on as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2021,...
NFL news: Phoenix police investigating $100,000 theft at Super Bowl Experience
Phoenix police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from a vendor working at the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, via FOX 10 Phoenix Staff. “Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related,” Phoenix police said, via FOX 10 Phoenix.
Alabama 5-star’s reaction to Kevin Steele return will hype up fans
Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports). “Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the...
Matthew Judon drops truth bomb on Mac Jones’ future with Patriots
While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Georgia, LSU football programs make insane Super Bowl history for 22nd straight year
The SEC always puts a lot of talent into the NFL, but with the Super Bowl happening this Sunday, the focus is on the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. There has been at least one player from each program in the last 22 Super Bowls. This season, there is only one player from the LSU […] The post Georgia, LSU football programs make insane Super Bowl history for 22nd straight year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update
The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both being free agents. As of right now, it seems that the Giants are focusing on signing Barkley to a long-term contract, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.
Tom Brady’s shocking, 6-word admission to father before retirement
Tom Brady’s father revealed an underlying truth about Brady’s retirement decision, per Boston.com’s Conor Roche. “This has been a really rough six months on his personal life, his family life, and on his football life,” Brady Sr. said. “He once said this, he said, ‘I’m getting tired of getting hit.’ Having played 23 years and […] The post Tom Brady’s shocking, 6-word admission to father before retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
