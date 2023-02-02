Read full article on original website
Gresham crash: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle on South Side, Chicago police say
A male victim was critically hurt and later died after a vehicle hit him on Chicago's South Side, CPD said.
Doc: Daughter collected rent for years after she put dead mother in freezer
CHICAGO — A daughter is accused of putting her mother inside a freezer about a week after she died in March 2021 in Chicago and still collecting rent money from tenants for years. According to bond information, Eva Bratcher is accused of putting her mother, Regina Michalski, 96, on March 4, 2021, inside a new […]
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husband
Portage, Indiana police have reported a shocking discovery in the local area, where a bloodied woman was found carrying a baby. Further investigations have revealed that the woman had shot her husband. This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as residents try to come to terms with what happened.
15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
Indiana teacher who threatened students and had alleged 'kill list' to go on trial
A former teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago who was removed from the school last October for allegedly threatening students and herself will go on trial in September for felony intimidation.
Granddaughter says she called for wellbeing check on woman later found in freezer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.She's been identified by family members as Regina Michalski. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to a neighbor who has a theory.Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of...
Family of 12-year-old shot during south suburban raid reaches $12M settlement
"I remember screaming, saying, 'You shot me.'"
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
St. John police officer charged in November shooting with off-duty Hammond officer, officials say
A St. John, Indiana, police officer has been charged in connection to a November officer-involved shooting involving, officials announced.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn’s...
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after a tragic accident during a recent fishing trip.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body
On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
