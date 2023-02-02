CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.She's been identified by family members as Regina Michalski. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to a neighbor who has a theory.Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO