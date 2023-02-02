ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Silent reader
4d ago

I don't understand why they can't charge all of them under as adults, If they choose to do the crime then they should do serious hard time, or send them in a country where their lives don't matter.

theadvocate.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of trying to run over neighbor after domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to run over his neighbor in a Dodge truck following a domestic dispute. According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim told police Victor Vasquez-Mejia came home intoxicated and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary woman, accomplice accused of attempting to defraud insurance company out of more than $27,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Man booked for kidnapping, robbery after LSU med student was shot in Nashville attack; 2nd suspect still wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was arrested and at least one other is still on the run after an LSU medical student was jumped in a Nashville neighborhood a week ago. Nashville Police announced Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Green was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of "attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping."
NASHVILLE, TN
klax-tv.com

APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., announced the conviction of Xavier Johnson, age 38, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Advocate for victims chides LSU's focus on underage drinking rather than rape in Madi Brooks case

BATON ROUGE - The high-profile death of Madison Brooks and the alleged rape prior to her demise have put a spotlight on several issues. LSU President William F. Tate has taken a hard stance to crack down on underage drinking. He believes that is one of the main reasons for Brooks' death. However, local advocates for victims of sexual assault have an issue with that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say

A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

