I don't understand why they can't charge all of them under as adults, If they choose to do the crime then they should do serious hard time, or send them in a country where their lives don't matter.
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
Man accused of trying to run over neighbor after domestic dispute
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to run over his neighbor in a Dodge truck following a domestic dispute. According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim told police Victor Vasquez-Mejia came home intoxicated and...
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 62, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
Zachary woman, accomplice accused of attempting to defraud insurance company out of more than $27,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies
ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning. Justin Chriss woke up to...
Man booked for kidnapping, robbery after LSU med student was shot in Nashville attack; 2nd suspect still wanted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was arrested and at least one other is still on the run after an LSU medical student was jumped in a Nashville neighborhood a week ago. Nashville Police announced Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Green was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of "attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping."
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Man shot girlfriend's brother, then fled with baby before being arrested, deputies say
A St. Amant man holding his infant daughter shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend’s brother early Monday, triggering an hourslong manhunt that ended when he and the child were found at a home along La. 22, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said. Tyron Jones, 35, was arrested and...
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
Sheriff says West Baton Rouge clerk fudged traffic fine records, stole nearly $159,000
A West Baton Rouge Parish traffic court clerk is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the parish over a two-year period, according to sheriff's office records. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office is also investigating Deputy Traffic Clerk Mandy Miller, who was arrested late last month. According to the sheriff's...
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 1 hour ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., announced the conviction of Xavier Johnson, age 38, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
EBRSO releases name of victim killed in Burbank Drive crash overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the name of a person killed in a crash in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a Ford...
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
Advocate for victims chides LSU's focus on underage drinking rather than rape in Madi Brooks case
BATON ROUGE - The high-profile death of Madison Brooks and the alleged rape prior to her demise have put a spotlight on several issues. LSU President William F. Tate has taken a hard stance to crack down on underage drinking. He believes that is one of the main reasons for Brooks' death. However, local advocates for victims of sexual assault have an issue with that.
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
Comments / 2