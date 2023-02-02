Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
KATU.com
Olivia Carone- Intuitive Eating
Dietitian and Nutritionist Olivia Carone believes when it comes to nutrition things aren't as black and white as some may think. She explained to Kara the concept of "Intuitive Eating." For more information about Olivia, click here.
Comments / 0