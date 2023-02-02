ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

The Horizon Building aims to make space for artists of color in Portland’s Old Town

Cyrus Coleman needed a studio space where he could show work and create art in Portland. But he was striking out. “I wasn’t able to find anything,” Coleman, 32, said, standing on the stairs in the Horizon Enterprise Building in Old Town in late December. “I asked Wale if he wanted to go in on something together and we still weren’t able to find a decent space.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Stolen car crashes into Vancouver house; 5-year-old inside home injured

A stolen car crashed into a Vancouver house on Sunday, injuring a 5-year-old inside the home, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver apparently missed a turn in the road, resulting in the car stuck halfway inside the house. Officers and firefighters responded to 4710 Northeast 56th Place at 8:12 p.m. after neighbors reported the crash and that the car’s occupants were fleeing on foot.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy