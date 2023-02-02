Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail
February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
North Texas traffic alerts: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
From Fort Worth to Irving and Arlington to Sanger, construction crews will be out working on North Texas roads this week. Some highways will even be closed entirely for stretches overnight.
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
Local auto body shop owners explain why drivers should not put off ice-related repairs
FORT WORTH, Texas — There's a reason Ken Mathieu knows a lot about auto body repair work. He owns and operates Ken's Body & Fender Works on Crowley Road in Fort Worth. He's been at the same location for the past 35 years. Not only is his son a skilled auto body repair expert, but so is one of his grandsons.
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
Trial for father of Garland 14-year-old triple murder suspect set to start this week
GARLAND, Texas - The father of a Garland teenager who is on the run after police said he fatally shot three teens and injured a fourth inside a convenience store in December 2021 is expected to stand trial in Dallas County this week. Investigators believe Richard Acosta drove his 14-year-old...
Landmarked 100-Year-Old Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, Has a New Owner
The home, which sold for $6.1 million according to the agents, has a suite of amenities, from water features to a wine cellar behind stained-glass doors
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
