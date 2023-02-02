ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX

