The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat

DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
fox2detroit.com

Two adults found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Taylor home

TAYLOR, Mich, (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a home. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
