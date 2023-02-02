Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
Reward offered after man murdered inside vehicle in Detroit 4 months ago
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder is still unsolved after a man was found shot multiple times in Detroit last fall. Michael Moore's body was found in his vehicle in the 20000 block of Orleans near E. Winchester, south of Eight Mile, at 3:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022. Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Two adults found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Taylor home
TAYLOR, Mich, (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a home. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Police searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Detroit for 3 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing. Christian White was last seen Jan. 15. He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Bodies of 3 Michigan-based rappers missing nearly 2 weeks found, ID'd
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
