FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
New immersive light festival moves into Pullen Park
RALEIGH, N.C. — The LuminoCity Festival will be taking over Pullen Park in downtown Raleigh later this month. Billed as a "light festival that aims to blur the lines between reality and virtuality through original storytelling and larger than life light art sculptures," LuminoCity also includes moving dinosaur sculptures and blooming Cherry Blossoms.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NC economy charging up as Kempower to invest $41M, hire 300 at new Durham facility
DURHAM – A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles will open a new manufacturing facility in Durham County. The Finland-headquartered Kempower Inc. will invest $41.2 million into its new facility, and plans to create 300 jobs, according to a statement released on Tuesday by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
cbs17
Durham Public Schools expands program aimed at empowering students of color
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In October, eager young faces filled the cafeteria at Spring Valley Elementary. The young girls were there to learn more about the We Are QUEENS program. Just like Luc LiMarroquin and other students did at Holt Elementary School a couple of weeks earlier. “I actually...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
wfmynews2.com
Haw River woman charged late fees after billing mixup
Do you want your bills in the mail or through email? One Alamance County woman was repeatedly given late fees after a mistake with her phone company.
chapelboro.com
Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition
While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
NC school districts not required to track threats of violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School system said it does not keep track of threats at the district’s nearly 200 schools. WRAL News wanted to learn more about the number of threats after six lockdowns on Friday – and look into how law enforcement agencies are working to hold students accountable.
WRAL
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Planning Ahead For I-42 Impact
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton is embarking on an ambitious effort to envision a new front door for Clayton. As US 70 is upgraded to Interstate 42, a new critical junction is forming where this corridor meets and intersects with the Town of Clayton at Highway 42. According...
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex damages building
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was put out just before 2:45 a.m., and there is apparent...
WRAL
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses
Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
WRAL
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others
RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
