January jolt: Walleye right the ship with superb month

The Walleye rolled through January, righting the ship with a terrific month filled with consistently good hockey.

Toledo had a 10-3-0 record last month, and moved into third place in the ECHL Central Division.

The surge has been spearheaded by consistently high offensive production backstopped by exceptional goaltending. The Walleye scored an average of 4.4 goals per game, and gave up just 2.4 goals per game in January.

“They're starting to become the team that I thought we could become,” coach Dan Watson said. “We have a great dynamic now inside that locker room and guys are real positive, playing the right way, and for each other.”

The team outscored their opposition 57-31 in January.

The Walleye were floundering around the .500 mark and had fallen to 7-10-2 on Dec. 9. But Toledo has gone 15-5-3 since then, including a recent, season-high six-game winning streak. The Walleye now have a 22-15-5 record and are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Forward Trenton Bliss epitomized the uptick in play. Bliss had 18 points in the 13 games to earn ECHL rookie of the month honors.

“We're finally finding our stride here,” Bliss said. “Everything's starting to come together. Everything's starting to click. We've got a good group of guys and we just kind of had to stick with it.”

Bliss and three other forwards each had 18 points in 13 games. Brandon Hawkins (7 G, 11 A), Gordie Green (11 G, 7 A), and Mitchell Heard (5 G, 13 A) also had productive months.

“Everybody's pulling the boat in the right direction,” said Hawkins, who led the team in goals last season (35) and had 64 points. “We've got everybody on the bus and going the right way, and that's the way it's going to be from now on.”

The team's goalies, rookie Sebastian Cossa and John Lethemon, stepped up their play in the month. Each goalie recorded their first shutout.

“I think we had some really good goalie performances,” Watson said. “Earlier in the season, we were losing those games 2-1. Now we're finding ways to make that extra save. That was not just on them but on our whole team.”

Lethemon went 5-0-0 in January, giving up just five goals. He got his first shutout with 20 saves in a 6-0 blanking of Kalamazoo last Friday. Lethemon hasn’t lost a start since Nov. 27 at Wheeling, and has gone 8-0-3 in his past 11 decisions.

Lethemon ranks ninth in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.60), while Cossa ranks 15th (2.90).

The Michigan State graduate believes the group has found its identity under the high expectations of a franchise that has made the Kelly Cup Finals two postseasons in a row.

“There are really high standards with this organization,” Lethemon said. “We were just kind of figuring it all out and trying to come together and play some good hockey. The last couple of weeks we have been doing that. We're pretty talented up front offensively. So that will take care of itself. Sometimes we were just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot, and now we're managing the puck a lot better.”

Lethemon, who is in his third pro season and has played in 74 ECHL games, is 9-1-3 with a .908 save percentage.

Cossa went 5-3 last month and posted the team's first shutout, a 5-0 win at Iowa where he made 23 saves on Jan. 21.

“They've both been phenomenal,” Bliss said. “We've got probably the best goalie combo in the league. They're two really good guys. Cossa is young and trying to find his game as a pro. Lethemon has been a veteran guy in this league for a while. And we're starting to play better defense around them.”

Four other players reached double figures in points in the month: Kirill Tyutyayev (1 G, 13 A), Riley McCourt (3 G, 8 A), Charlie Curti (3 G, 7 A), and Conlan Keenan (8 G, 2 A).

Heard and Keenan each had two game-winning goals during the surge.

The Walleye were a perfect 7-0-0 on the road, but went 3-3-0 at home. The Walleye have not lost a game on the road since a 4-3 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Watson said the jelling just took a bit longer for this particular team.

“We've got a good team,” he said. “We've got goaltenders that played really well this past month, and we were scoring goals. We're playing to our identity. The guys have bought in. They're in the right spots in the lineup.”

Watson’s top goal at the start of every season is to build tight chemistry in the locker room and have it translate onto the ice.

“As of late, we're getting the guys to know the identity of our team and how we have to play to have success,” Watson said. “Our guys have bought completely into it, and you can see the results we're having because we're doing the right things all the time. It's more of a complete game, a consistent game all the way around, and we're getting results.”

Watson said his group is playing as units of five in all three zones.

“The guys are connected, and that's the biggest thing,” he said. “When you do that you're able to move pucks quick. You're able to support the puck and get up the ice and out of our zone fast. We want to play fast. We want to do it the right way.”

Lethemon, who was battling through an injury at the start of the year and missed training camp, did not get his first start until Nov. 25.

“Since coming back from injury, it's about getting reps and getting my timing back and kind of getting in the groove and finding my game,” Lethemon said. “I have some good games and others that weren't that great. I need to take ownership and be better myself. But I think the guys in front of me kind of helped me find my game.”

Watson said an uptick in production on the power play and increased stinginess on the penalty kill also have been keys.

“Special teams have always been a big part of our identity,” he said. “They're finally getting going here.”

During the stretch, the team celebrated a major milestone in franchise history. In the 6-0 shutout of Kalamazoo on Saturday night, the team got the 500th regular season win in franchise history. Since the inaugural season in 2009-10, Toledo has three 50-win seasons, and has an all-time regular season record of 500-314-79.

“There's a lot of hockey left to be played,” Watson said. “We've got to get ourselves in [playoff] position. We've got to take care of what we have to do and not worry about what other teams are doing.

“I liked our month a lot, and we need to continue this trend.”