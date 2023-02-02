Police find 3 bodies in Highland Park, believed to be rappers who went missing in Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – The bodies of three men – believed to be the rappers who were reported missing after a canceled performance in Detroit last month – have been found in Highland Park.

Police began searching for rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens last week. The trio were supposed to perform at an event at Lounge 31 near 7 Mile and Gratiot in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the event was canceled and no one heard from the man after.

Michigan State Police and other investigators are on-scene Thursday evening at an abandoned apartment building near McNichols and Log Cabin, near the Detroit-Highland Park border.

MSP officials say multiple victims were located inside the building on Thursday, but they have not yet been identified. Authorities are still working the scene, as of 6:45 p.m.

Lorrie Kemp, Kelly’s mother, spoke to WWJ’s Alexis Ware earlier Thursday afternoon about the search for her son and the other rappers.

“I’m doing my own investigation. I’m not gonna sit down. If they would’ve taken heed to what I said when I got there on the 23rd, then maybe we wouldn’t be here. I don’t think anyone took it seriously. You wanna know what my opinion is? They’re disposable men.”

Detroit police on Wednesday reportedly raided a home on the city’s west side and brought a person of interest in for questioning. It's unclear whether that information led to police finding the bodies. Authorities have not yet identified a possible motive in the case.

