Los Angeles receives $60M grant from HUD to tackle homelessness

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Los Angeles received a $60 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address homelessness.

“This is a big deal because of what it represents,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. “This is the first time ever that we’ve received a flexible grant like this from HUD to directly assist in our efforts to address our unsheltered homelessness crisis.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the money is much needed in order to tackle obstacles

“We are discovering barriers that have prevented or slowed down the building of housing or placing of individuals,” she said. “We are identifying these barriers and we are identifying what we need to cast these barriers aside.”

Some of the grant money will be used to help expand Mayor Bass’ Inside Safe program that provides motel rooms as temporary shelter. Another portion of the money will go toward permanent housing.

The department awarded $315 million to 46 communities to address homelessness, with Los Angeles and Chicago receiving the most funding.

