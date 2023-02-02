Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Hartford police say they've made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall.

Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport.

Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street.

That's where they found Angel King, 32, of Hartford, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Police are now charging Kittrell with manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

She was transported to the detention division to complete the booking process.