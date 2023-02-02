ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Hartford homicide

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Hartford police say they've made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall.

Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport.

Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street.

That's where they found Angel King, 32, of Hartford, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Police are now charging Kittrell with manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

She was transported to the detention division to complete the booking process.

Rick Cheevers
4d ago

Typo, it's Lionel not Lisa sorry for any inconvenience

WTIC News Talk 1080

