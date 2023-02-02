ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
