Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water.
Newsom calls on feds to investigate soaring gas prices

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants to determine whether market manipulation or price gouging is at play when it comes to the dramatic price hikes Californians have experienced for natural gas. From the local level to the federal level, Californians are demanding answers as to what...
