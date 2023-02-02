Read full article on original website
Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water.
Deadline for Colorado River water cuts passes with no agreement
SAN DIEGO — The decades-old agreements that outline water rights to the Colorado River basin are leading to an impasse on an issue affecting millions of people in the American Southwest. On Jan. 31, the seven states that draw water from the basin had to come up with a...
Newsom calls on feds to investigate soaring gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants to determine whether market manipulation or price gouging is at play when it comes to the dramatic price hikes Californians have experienced for natural gas. From the local level to the federal level, Californians are demanding answers as to what...
Vacant storefronts at Parkway Plaza worry shoppers about mall’s future
EL CAJON, Calif. — Empty storefronts and ‘Leasing Available’ signs have some mallgoers worried about the future of Parkway Plaza. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the mall Monday to talk with patrons and business owners about what is in store for the shopping center. “Stores are...
