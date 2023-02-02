ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia

Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
DULUTH, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs Police Reports

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
appenmedia.com

Spruill Center says local arts are on the rise

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Nearly three years after shuttering its doors and halting activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts is coming into the new year better than ever. Presenting a yearly update to the Dunwoody City Council Jan. 23, Spruill Center...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge raises nearly $118,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The temperature in Alpharetta was 34 degrees the morning of Feb. 4, but that didn’t stop 29 teams from taking the plunge at Wills Park Pool. Saturday was the fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Alpharetta Rotary Club. Individuals and teams dove into the 47-degree water by donating to one of the participating organizations or causes.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta eyes $200,000 grant for North Point improvements

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 grant application for improvements in the North Point Eco District. At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said the infrastructure framework plan the grant would fund is part of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Free pet adoptions during February at Lifeline Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lifeline Animal Project, the organization that manages the Fulton and Dekalb County shelters is celebrating 21 years of saving animals’ lives. During the month of February, adoption fees are being waived which will include spay and neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Johns Creek to host Juneteenth celebration

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Juneteenth celebration in Johns Creek are underway, following comments from Black residents who pushed for observing the historic event. The idea of a freedom festival, which would wrap Fourth of July and Juneteenth together in a weeks-long celebration, had been floated at a previous Arts, Entertainment and Culture (ACE) Committee meeting. Mayor John Bradberry reintroduced the idea at the Johns Creek City Council planning retreat in late January.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood Park,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy