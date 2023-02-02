Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “How can you possibly resist my overwhelming cuteness? Adopt me and take me home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male tan pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
appenmedia.com
Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs Police Reports
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
appenmedia.com
Spruill Center says local arts are on the rise
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Nearly three years after shuttering its doors and halting activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts is coming into the new year better than ever. Presenting a yearly update to the Dunwoody City Council Jan. 23, Spruill Center...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge raises nearly $118,000
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The temperature in Alpharetta was 34 degrees the morning of Feb. 4, but that didn’t stop 29 teams from taking the plunge at Wills Park Pool. Saturday was the fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Alpharetta Rotary Club. Individuals and teams dove into the 47-degree water by donating to one of the participating organizations or causes.
fox5atlanta.com
Friends honor life of popular Atlanta nightclub owner murdered
Michael Gidewon, 50, was the co-owner of Republic Nightclub. Police say he was killed late Saturday night after kicking out an unruly customer. Memorials continue to pour in for the beloved Atlanta business owner.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta eyes $200,000 grant for North Point improvements
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 grant application for improvements in the North Point Eco District. At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said the infrastructure framework plan the grant would fund is part of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
‘An amazing father, brother, friend’: Family mourns after club-owner dies in shooting
Michael Gidewon was an impactful person in Atlanta’s night life industry.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Free pet adoptions during February at Lifeline Midtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lifeline Animal Project, the organization that manages the Fulton and Dekalb County shelters is celebrating 21 years of saving animals’ lives. During the month of February, adoption fees are being waived which will include spay and neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. The...
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek to host Juneteenth celebration
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Juneteenth celebration in Johns Creek are underway, following comments from Black residents who pushed for observing the historic event. The idea of a freedom festival, which would wrap Fourth of July and Juneteenth together in a weeks-long celebration, had been floated at a previous Arts, Entertainment and Culture (ACE) Committee meeting. Mayor John Bradberry reintroduced the idea at the Johns Creek City Council planning retreat in late January.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood Park,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Comments / 0