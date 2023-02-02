Bullington wins Athlete of the Week

ARMSTRONG (WCIA) — Kyla Bullington is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Armstrong-Potomac basketball recently went past her 1,000th career point and is one of the top scorers for the Trojans this season, who have a chance to win their 20th game tonight. The senior not only finds success in athletics as a three-sport athlete but is a near 4.0 student in the classroom as well and has fought her way back after a knee injury last year.

“I didn’t think it was happening, but that game it happened and it was pretty great,” Bullington said. “My teammates supported me the whole way so I thank them for that. I think as a team we’re trying to push through and get to that 20 wins goal and I think it’ll be a good opportunity to reach that.”

Bullington is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.