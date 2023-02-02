Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO