Jackson County, WI

cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County

A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft is sentenced. Court records show 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced by the court for three separate cases. For the first case: Count one: five years initial confinement...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with arson after setting his home on fire is sentenced. A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2023. Court records show 42-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire is sentenced by the court for counts eight through 14: five years initial confinement with five years extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other and count 15 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case. Count 15: 15 years initial confinement with 10 years extended supervision concurrent to counts eight through 14 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute

WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
WESTBY, WI
cwbradio.com

Tomah Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Victor Pennington, 27, Tomah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term...
TOMAH, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tomah man gets 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing conspiracy

A Tomah man on Friday was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine dealing conspiracy, authorities reported. Victor Pennington, 27, was sentenced to the prison term and then 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County snowmobile trails close due to warming temperatures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County are closing immediately due to expected warming temperatures this week. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TERRI WENSEL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Terri Wensel the Sunshine Award. Ms. Terri works with special needs children at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire. She is a very sweet, kind, and caring person who goes above and beyond for her students. Becky Rongstad.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

