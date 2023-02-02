Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft is sentenced. Court records show 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced by the court for three separate cases. For the first case: Count one: five years initial confinement...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with arson after setting his home on fire is sentenced. A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2023. Court records show 42-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire is sentenced by the court for counts eight through 14: five years initial confinement with five years extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other and count 15 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case. Count 15: 15 years initial confinement with 10 years extended supervision concurrent to counts eight through 14 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
cwbradio.com
Tomah Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Victor Pennington, 27, Tomah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tomah man gets 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing conspiracy
A Tomah man on Friday was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine dealing conspiracy, authorities reported. Victor Pennington, 27, was sentenced to the prison term and then 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
WEAU-TV 13
Public’s cooperation requested regarding load limit over bridge in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is requesting the public’s cooperation in keeping all loads of 30 tons or larger off a bridge in Chippewa County. According to a social post via the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, this is effective immediately. The...
wwisradio.com
Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County snowmobile trails close due to warming temperatures
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County are closing immediately due to expected warming temperatures this week. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire. The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm. Teams of two can sign up for $75...
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WEAU-TV 13
TERRI WENSEL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Terri Wensel the Sunshine Award. Ms. Terri works with special needs children at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire. She is a very sweet, kind, and caring person who goes above and beyond for her students. Becky Rongstad.
