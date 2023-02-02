Caught on camera: Naked man knocking on St. Charles doors

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department is searching for a suspicious man who went door to door overnight wearing no clothes or shoes. The naked man is seen on multiple home security cameras.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the man. The man was caught on Ring doorbell video wearing nothing as he walks up to a home in St. Charles. Some residents said they were surprised when they woke up early Thursday morning to a naked man on their front door steps.

“I looked at the ring system, and I’m like, ‘There is a naked guy on my front porch,'” said Lori Karasek. “That’s when I woke up my husband, he got dressed and went out to look for him, and we called the police.”

Residents said they hope police track him down.

“I don’t really know what to think, because I thought maybe he was drunk. He does not seem to be agitated or slurring, or doing any weird thing,” Karasek said. “I was taken back. I’m not sure, I thought I was dreaming.”

Several other St. Charles residents on Oxford Crossing, Somerville Drive, and Cutright Lane reported the sighting in their neighborhood doorbell Ring app, and one resident notified the police.

“It’s unusual for someone to be knocking on anyone’s door at 1 in the morning,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison for the St. Charles Police Department. “The fact that the person had no clothes on, as cold it was, certainly concerns us and the surrounding neighborhood. He came up to people’s front porches, the man did not say anything and was not trying to force entry into anything, we are not sure what his intentions were.”

Authorities asked to not show the man’s face, but thought someone might recognize several tattoos across his left shoulder. He also had a flat top, buzz haircut.

The police said the man could face a charge of indecent exposure.

“It’s not funny, it makes people very uneasy to see someone walking around with no clothes on at 1 in the morning,” Wilkison said. “No one knows what your intentions are. If this is a prank, it’s certainly not funny.”

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation, and they are hoping that anyone with information will contact the St. Charles Police Department.

