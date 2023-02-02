Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Texas Governor Planning New Statewide TikTok Ban
(TNS) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is moving forward on plans to ban state employees from using the popular video-sharing app TikTok. On Monday, the Republican leader unveiled a statewide model security plan outlining objectives for state agencies to "address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices."
Government Technology
The Great Salt Lake Is Drying Up
See this NPR Story: Climate change and a population boom could dry up the Great Salt Lake in 5 years. As Americans, we love a crisis. When it gets really, really bad, we decide that we must act! The question is, can we humans reverse a trend that has been many years in the making? The governor of Utah says he can.
Government Technology
After Two Substation Attacks: Worry That It Can Occur Here?
(TNS) Recent attacks on substations in two North Carolina counties have officials in the Triad and across the state calling for better protection of the power grid. Local communities are also turning their focus to emergency preparedness as incidents of such attacks become more frequent. Trey Davis, an assistant city...
Comments / 0