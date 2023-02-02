ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Charges filed against suspect in Selma police officer death

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting a Selma police officer on Tuesday, resulting in his death.

23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon is suspected of shooting Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday. Dixon was arrested a short time later. It was the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department.

Court records show that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of murder – first-degree and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are classified as felonies.

Dixon is scheduled to be arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Friday morning.

