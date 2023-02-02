Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation.
They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.
