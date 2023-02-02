ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation.

They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

