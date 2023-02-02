Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
$25M in federal funds headed to mobile home parks across Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hoping to improve water infrastructure inmanufactured housing communities, also known as mobile home parks. “We are taking advantage of unprecedented federal funding to work with manufactured housing communities across the state to make those kinds of investments in drinking water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure,” said Julie Moore, Agency of Natural resources secretary.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Tips to maximize your tax return in Vermont
By now, everyone should have their W-2 forms in hand for that annual ritual of preparing one’s tax return. While it may not be anyone’s idea of fun, there are some Vermont changes this time that could put some more money into your pocket. NBC5’s Stewart Ledbetter sat...
mynbc5.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
mynbc5.com
Buffalo earthquake is strongest in New York since 2002
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo experienced the largest earthquake that New York state has seen in more than 20 years. The quake, which measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale, was the largest magnitude earthquake in New York state since 2002. The shaking first began at 6:15 a.m.,...
mynbc5.com
North Country Kid's Expo returns in March
CANTON, N.Y. — The North Country Kids Expo is making a comeback after being canceled for the past three years. This year's expo will be held on Saturday, March 11 in the Roos House at SUNY Canton. New this year will be an initiative called Kid Biz, where kids...
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
mynbc5.com
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
mynbc5.com
Warmer this week, some unsettled weather
Mostly clear but cold tonight, as temperatures fall into the single digits for many towns. A few locations in Northern New York and Vermont may fall below zero overnight. Clouds fill back in Tuesday with light snow arriving by the evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens.
mynbc5.com
CVU boy's basketball extends hot streak to nine against BFA St. Albans
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — After grabbing a big 17-point victory against BFA St. Albans at the beginning of January, CVU looked to continue its winning ways into February against the same Bobwhites squad. The home-court advantage didn't do much to cool the Redhawks, as they dominated BFA St....
mynbc5.com
Feeling more like March this week
Overcast skies can be expected with a few snow showers in Northern NY and VT tonight. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible above 1000ft in the northern Greens and the Adirondacks. Monday will start off in the 30s with clouds, but colder...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
mynbc5.com
Few rain and snow chances this week; Generally milder
A few light rain and snow showers are likely in Northern NY and VT Sunday night. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible for areas above 1000 feet in the northern Greens and Adirondacks. Monday will start off in the 30s with clouds,...
mynbc5.com
Brief wintry mix Thursday, dry and seasonable this weekend
Light rain and snow showers arrive Tuesday evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens. However, many areas don't see any accumulation, including the Champlain Valley. Snow showers linger into the late evening hours in southern VT, then drying out...
Comments / 0