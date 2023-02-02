ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

$25M in federal funds headed to mobile home parks across Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hoping to improve water infrastructure inmanufactured housing communities, also known as mobile home parks. “We are taking advantage of unprecedented federal funding to work with manufactured housing communities across the state to make those kinds of investments in drinking water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure,” said Julie Moore, Agency of Natural resources secretary.
VERMONT STATE
NBC5 In Depth: Tips to maximize your tax return in Vermont

By now, everyone should have their W-2 forms in hand for that annual ritual of preparing one’s tax return. While it may not be anyone’s idea of fun, there are some Vermont changes this time that could put some more money into your pocket. NBC5’s Stewart Ledbetter sat...
VERMONT STATE
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain

A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
Buffalo earthquake is strongest in New York since 2002

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo experienced the largest earthquake that New York state has seen in more than 20 years. The quake, which measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale, was the largest magnitude earthquake in New York state since 2002. The shaking first began at 6:15 a.m.,...
BUFFALO, NY
North Country Kid's Expo returns in March

CANTON, N.Y. — The North Country Kids Expo is making a comeback after being canceled for the past three years. This year's expo will be held on Saturday, March 11 in the Roos House at SUNY Canton. New this year will be an initiative called Kid Biz, where kids...
CANTON, NY
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
ARROWSIC, ME
Warmer this week, some unsettled weather

Mostly clear but cold tonight, as temperatures fall into the single digits for many towns. A few locations in Northern New York and Vermont may fall below zero overnight. Clouds fill back in Tuesday with light snow arriving by the evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens.
VERMONT STATE
Feeling more like March this week

Overcast skies can be expected with a few snow showers in Northern NY and VT tonight. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible above 1000ft in the northern Greens and the Adirondacks. Monday will start off in the 30s with clouds, but colder...
VERMONT STATE
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Few rain and snow chances this week; Generally milder

A few light rain and snow showers are likely in Northern NY and VT Sunday night. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible for areas above 1000 feet in the northern Greens and Adirondacks. Monday will start off in the 30s with clouds,...
VERMONT STATE
Brief wintry mix Thursday, dry and seasonable this weekend

Light rain and snow showers arrive Tuesday evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens. However, many areas don't see any accumulation, including the Champlain Valley. Snow showers linger into the late evening hours in southern VT, then drying out...
VERMONT STATE

