Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
Shaved ice shop Suzy Sno on the move in Richmond
Suzy Sno serves New Orleans-style snowballs, which shop owner Rabia Kamara describes as fluffier and served with a wider range of toppings and flavors than the usual snow cone.
NBC12
Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The principal at L.C. Bird High School issued a reminder about the consequences of bringing weapons to school after a student was found with a gun. In an email to families, the school’s principal confirmed that the gun was found on Tuesday. L.C. Bird High...
Five people displaced after Chesterfield house fire
The Chesterfield Fire Department said the fire began on the exterior of the building and spread to the attic due to a faulty chimney. The fire department was called to put out the blaze around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
NBC12
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
NBC12
Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
‘It’s a big loss’: Generator stolen from Henrico BBQ restaurant food truck
The owner of Jadean's BBQ is looking for answers after an important piece of kitchen equipment was stolen from his restaurant in Henrico County.
New CarLotz owner closes Midlothian store, hands Broad St. spot
The two Richmond-area locations were CarLotz’s original stores. The company was founded in Richmond in 2011, opening its first spot on West Broad Street that year.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
Westbound lanes of West Broad Street closing in Scott’s Addition this weekend
According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the westbound lanes of West Broad Street between North Sheppard Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death
Richmond Police think there’s a link between the Jan. 24 shooting death of a teen on South Kenmore Road and a shooting also reported that day on Forest Hill Avenue. Jaden Carter, 18, of Richmond, was found dead at 5:54 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road, according to police.
NBC12
Kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA safely returned
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from Richmond SPCA in July has been safely returned. In July, Daenerys was taken from Richmond SPCA’s adoption center while undergoing lungworm treatment. On Tuesday, the SPCA confirmed that Daenerys has been safely recovered. “She was taken to an...
One juvenile sent to the hospital after four-car Powhite Parkway crash
All occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, except for a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
NBC12
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you call 911 for an emergency, you expect another person to pick up on the other line, but instead, some Richmond residents say they’re being placed on hold or can’t get through at all. Residents like Melissa Gropman are frustrated. Gropman says she...
Richmond homeowner fights for mural after City says it must come down
A Richmond homeowner is fighting for his art after the City notified him that a mural on the side of his property isn't allowed in his historic neighborhood.
Mother allegedly killed by estranged husband remembered as 'beautiful soul'
Friend, family and neighbors at a Chesterfield apartment complex said they are heartbroken after 43-year-old Barbie Brown was killed when her estranged husband allegedly shot her and two other people.
