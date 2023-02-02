Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The principal at L.C. Bird High School issued a reminder about the consequences of bringing weapons to school after a student was found with a gun. In an email to families, the school’s principal confirmed that the gun was found on Tuesday. L.C. Bird High...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death
Richmond Police think there’s a link between the Jan. 24 shooting death of a teen on South Kenmore Road and a shooting also reported that day on Forest Hill Avenue. Jaden Carter, 18, of Richmond, was found dead at 5:54 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road, according to police.
NBC12
Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
‘It’s a big loss’: Generator stolen from Henrico BBQ restaurant food truck
The owner of Jadean's BBQ is looking for answers after an important piece of kitchen equipment was stolen from his restaurant in Henrico County.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Mother allegedly killed by estranged husband remembered as 'beautiful soul'
Friend, family and neighbors at a Chesterfield apartment complex said they are heartbroken after 43-year-old Barbie Brown was killed when her estranged husband allegedly shot her and two other people.
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
One juvenile sent to the hospital after four-car Powhite Parkway crash
All occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, except for a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
VCU rolls out full roster of Black History events, from craft nights to author talks
There is no shortage of ways to celebrate Black History Month in Richmond thanks to a wide variety of offerings from Virginia Commonwealth University. Throughout February, the university will offer everything from a film screening and author talks to a discussion of heart health and a craft night for students and community members alike.
New CarLotz owner closes Midlothian store, hands Broad St. spot
The two Richmond-area locations were CarLotz’s original stores. The company was founded in Richmond in 2011, opening its first spot on West Broad Street that year.
NBC12
Kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA safely returned
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from Richmond SPCA in July has been safely returned. In July, Daenerys was taken from Richmond SPCA’s adoption center while undergoing lungworm treatment. On Tuesday, the SPCA confirmed that Daenerys has been safely recovered. “She was taken to an...
Virginia police seeking public's help after unidentified body found at Williamsburg pond
Authorities are requesting help in identifying a body that was found in a Williamsburg retention pond on Jan. 25. The individual's cause of death was not released.
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season. Pamela Branch issues a statement on behalf of the former Richneck Elementary School principal. A fire displaced eight people in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Video via Richmond Fire Dept.)
Comments / 3