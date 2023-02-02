ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The principal at L.C. Bird High School issued a reminder about the consequences of bringing weapons to school after a student was found with a gun. In an email to families, the school’s principal confirmed that the gun was found on Tuesday. L.C. Bird High...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA safely returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from Richmond SPCA in July has been safely returned. In July, Daenerys was taken from Richmond SPCA’s adoption center while undergoing lungworm treatment. On Tuesday, the SPCA confirmed that Daenerys has been safely recovered. “She was taken to an...
RICHMOND, VA

