ComicBook
Marvel Star Seemingly Teases Their Character for Ant-Man 3
Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who appeared once before in Loki. In Loki, Majors plays a variant of Kang that created the TVA named He Who Remains. It seems that another actor from the series who plays a character close to Kang is teasing an appearance in Quantumania. Tara Strong, who plays Miss Minutes, took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming film and may have teased that the character would make and appearance.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets New Record For a Marvel Film on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already setting new records after its premiere on Disney+. February 1st was the date that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joined the streaming service, after a successful run at the theatrical box office. There had been much discussion and speculation on exactly when Black Panther 2 would land on Disney+, but ...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
ComicBook
Congressman George Santos Allegedly Told Prospective Donors He Produced The Spider-Man Broadway Show "Turn Off The Dark"
While Spider-Man has been wildly popular on the big screen the same can't be said for all forms of live action adaptations. The most notable example of a miss on the part of the iconic Marvel character may just be Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the disastrous Broadway musical which ran for just three years and was widely considered to be a major flop. But now, the ill-fated musical is making headlines again, this time due to Rep. George Santos. According to Bloomberg (via Rolling Stone), the Long Island congressman told campaign donors that he had been a producer on the musical — a claim that is not true.
Dumbo and Cinderella Funko Pop Movie Posters Join the Disney 100 Collection
The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney began process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Naturally, they also partnered with Funko for a collection of Disney100 Pop figures, ...
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Unveiled: Price and Release Date
With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take ...
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
Legion of Super-Heroes Star Harry Shum Jr. on What Draws him to Franchises Like DC and Grey's Anatomy
Somewhere in between appearing in the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and landing a gig on primetime staple Grey's Anatomy, actor Harry Shum, Jr. found time to provide the voice of Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, a DC Universe animated feature film that hits Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD today. In the movie, ...
Chainsaw Man Embraces the '90s In This Retro Makeover
Not all anime is created equally, and as a matter of fact, not all of it looks the same. Sure, the medium has some shared aesthetics, but the anime we know today looks very different from what we saw decades ago. Still, this retro look remains ever popular with netizens, and one artist is going ...
Marvel's New Avengers Team Assembles on Daniel Acuña Variant Cover
Marvel is relaunching Avengers with a new #1 issue in May, and artist Daniel Acu?a is providing a stunning variant cover for its debut. Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, taking over after Jason Aaron concludes his multi-year run on the title with the Avengers ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Reveals His Lying Tactics for the MCU
William Jackson Harper revealed how he tried to avoid lying about his secret role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest cast listing for the third Ant-Man film alerted fans to the character The Good Place star is playing, which is named Quaz. It doesn't appear that Quaz has a direct comparison to an ...
ComicBook
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
Madame Web Star Emma Roberts Teases Details of Her Character in Spider-Man Spinoff
The upcoming Madame Web film has largely been shrouded in secrecy, with fans left to merely speculate about the plot of the Spider-Man spinoff and what characters each member of the cast will be playing, but according to star Emma Roberts, she won't be playing a superhero, at least not in the capacity that audiences ...
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Full Trailer Officially Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ just revealed the full trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Principal McGee is still overseeing the school and it's a prequel so expect some younger versions of some familiar faces to pop up. The Pink Ladies project was announced to excitement from longtime fans who love the fist movie but never expected ...
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
