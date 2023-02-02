ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The hunt resumes for 'coolest thing' manufactured in Illinois

By Dave Dahl
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago



( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Soon enough, we’ll be filling out our brackets. But that’s not confined to basketball.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is again putting on Makers Madness, a bracket-style competition to find the "coolest thing" made in Illinois.

Rivian’s electric vehicles are undoubtedly cool, but layoff news could affect the number of votes that company gets.

“Rivian was certainly our champion last year, with their new electric truck, and they employ about 6,000 people, I think, in the Bloomington-Normal area, and they are certainly an economic driver,” said Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president, at a statehouse news conference to announce the fourth edition of the contest. “But we remain optimistic, and I think Rivian will continue to do great things.”

So, what’s cool? Denzler says it’s in the eye of the beholder.
