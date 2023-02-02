15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reviewing possible charges against the 15 people arrested outside the Johnson City Wegmans during a protest Wednesday night.

A crowd of about 50 people gathered between the grocery’s main building and the parking lot adjacent to Harry L Drive shortly before 7 p.m. The “Justice for Tyre” rally started out peacefully and was organized in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by police officers, and the arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell on New Year's Day.

"In the case of (Wednesday) night's event, the organizers intentionally chose to gather on private property," Johnson City police said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "The property owners contacted the Johnson City Police for assistance, as they did not want the event to take place on their property, nor did they want any of the participants to remain on their property."

As demonstrators began speaking, some using megaphones, police began to intervene, repeatedly telling the people to leave the privately-owned property and instead gather on a nearby public sidewalk to protest peacefully.

"The property owners do not want you on the property and they've requested that you leave," an officer said through a speaker in front of the store.

Moments before the arrests began, a protester with a megaphone said they were leaving shortly, but would continue to speak for 16 minutes, the extent of time Tyre Nichols was beaten. Multiple police officers and company security were inside the grocery store, which had been closed.

A Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects reporter and numerous others were pepper-sprayed after police began making arrests.

As people were being arrested in the parking lot, Press & Sun reporter Sarah Eames was pepper-sprayed in the face.

Previous coverage:Multiple arrests, Pressconnects reporter pepper-sprayed at Wegmans protest in Johnson City

In a video recorded by Eames on her mobile device, a Johnson City police officer told the crowd "Back up or you're going to get sprayed." Eames had identified herself as a member of the media and was wearing her media credentials when she was pepper-sprayed.

In addition to the Johnson City police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police were at the scene.

Who was arrested?

The Johnson City Police Department released the names of the 15 people arrested during the protest:

Angela M. Kennedy-Richardson of Binghamton

Nicole L. Baisley of Endicott

Courtney E. Hollenbeck of Town of Maine

Sarah Faber of Binghamton

John Cook of Endicott

Masai Andrews of Endicott

Shanel A. Boyce of Binghamton

Teresa Weathers of Binghamton

Robert Wilson of Binghamton

Matthew T. Ryan of Binghamton

Samuel Whalen of Binghamton

Marissa Robinson of Binghamton

Carinne M. Vizvary of Binghamton

Grace Widercrantz of Binghamton

A 17-year-old male

Johnson City police said all subjects were released from the police station Wednesday night and more charging information will be released in the future.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan was among those arrested during the protest.

"He arrived with the protestors, and while he initially stayed back from the group, he was still advised multiple times to leave but refused to do so," Johnson City police said. "Mr. Ryan is also seen in a video verbally engaged with another person and yelling profanities. As the chaos ensued, he approached closer and closer to the officers until they took him into custody."

Reaction to the protest, arrests

Wegmans sent a statement to the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Thursday afternoon, saying, “Our top priority is the safety of our employees and our customers. A large group of protestors blocking an entrance to our store were advised multiple times that they were demonstrating on private property and asked to move to the public sidewalk. They refused and the event quickly escalated, putting the safety of our people and customers at risk. The matter was referred to the police and the protestors were removed.

“While we respect people’s right to peacefully protest, all Wegmans locations are private property and we maintain the right to have anyone who endangers the safety and well-being of our customers or employees removed."

Michael Korchak, the Broome County district attorney, said his office “was reviewing the case to move forward with the prosecution of those charged where appropriate.”

"The right to peacefully protest is a Constitutional right, but the conduct of the charged protesters (Wednesday night) at Wegmans is unacceptable,” Korchak said in a statement. “The protesters negatively impacted a local business, its employees, and customers creating a dangerous situation for the public, police, and themselves."

JC police said "to say this incident is unfortunate is an understatement."

"The fact is that not only does local law enforcement support the right to peaceful protest, but we stand with the protestors in their disgust and outrage over incidents like the killing of black men such as Tyre Nichols and George Floyd."

Why protesters came to Wegmans

The protest was meant "to highlight the ongoing surge of racialized police violence currently gripping the country," according to organizers of the event, which was promoted through social media.

One protester announced Wednesday night, “We chose Wegmans because people do not get to go about their daily day while Black folks are killed on the street every single day.”

Nichols died last month after being beaten after a traffic stop and foot chase on Jan. 7, according to body-worn and utility pole camera footage released by the Memphis Police Department. The footage shows the officers pepper-spraying, kicking and punching Nichols while he was restrained, striking him with a baton and shooting him with a stun gun.

In the Jan. 1 Binghamton incident, multiple bystander videos show city resident Waddell, who was face-down in handcuffs on the sidewalk at Hawley and Collier streets, shouting, “I can’t breathe!” as bystanders pleaded with Officer Brad Kaczynski to remove his knee from Waddell’s neck — a scene that local advocates have described as similar to the events leading to the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Protests have emerged at several events in Binghamton

Several dozen people shut down the first Binghamton City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 11, calling for Kaczynski’s immediate firing and arrest under the anti-chokehold law, which establishes grounds for felony charges for police officers who engage in “violent strangulation,” or “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.”

The three Democratic members of the Binghamton City Council called for an independent third party to investigate the alleged misconduct by the Binghamton Police Department on Jan. 1, according to legislation proposed Jan. 23.

And several dozen community members commandeered a public comment portion of the Jan. 24 Binghamton City School District board meeting to advocate for the removal of school resource officers from local school districts.

Waddell pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at his Jan. 18 arraignment.

Reporting from Sarah Eames contributed to this story.

Follow Emily Barnes on Twitter @ByEmilyBarnes. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.