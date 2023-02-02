Read full article on original website
Related
Rock Valley College fair highlights historically black universities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College is highlighting historically Black colleges and universities in honor of Black History Month. The Rock Valley College Black History and Culture Committee worked with student organizations to put on a series of events this month. Saturday afternoon was all about education, specifically to inform the community about HBCUs. […]
MyStateline.com
Grow and protect your hair with Dr. Yates products
We all want thick and healthy hair and Dr. Yates has the perfect products for it. Dr. Yates is a hair loss doctor and hair replacement surgeon in Chicago. His holding spray gives hair thickness and volume using a lightweight formula for optimal coverage and a natural look.
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
Madisonians could earn up to $7k with earned income tax credit, officials say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low to moderate-income families could receive up to nearly $7,000 in federal benefit this tax season, Madison officials reminded residents Monday. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway explained to Madisonians that the Earned Income Tax Credit is meant to boost the incomes of lower-waged workers, whether by giving money back during tax season or lowering the federal taxes people owe.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Career College says that medical assistants are the backbone of healthcare
The pandemic reminded us of just how critical the healthcare field is, and medical assistants are the backbone of that field. Rockford Career College prides themselves on their medical assistant program that prepares students for a career in healthcare. Being a medical assistant allows someone to get a variety of experience in different positions in the healthcare field. This program is great for anyone who is initially getting into healthcare. If you or someone you know is interested in the Rockford Career College medical assistant program, head to rockfordcareercollege.edu.
WIFR
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
WIFR
Local retailers, law enforcement ramp up efforts to curb shoplifting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoplifting is a billion-dollar problem across the country, and local retailers are far from exempt. Because in-store thieves are becoming more coordinated, merchants are doing whatever they can to stay one step ahead of the game. “I think the best thing stores can do is going...
100fmrockford.com
Photos: 815 Ale Fest at Tebala Event Center
CHERRY VALLEY — Hundreds of people filled the Tebala Event Center on Saturday for the sold out 815 Ale Fest. The annual celebration of craft beer and other spirits is put on by Mid-West Family Broadcasting in partnership with a host of breweries around the region. More photo galleries:...
Final day of 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restuarant Week’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Need dinner plans for Monday? There is only one day left for the 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Monday is the final day of the event. Local restaurants have been offering their best entrees, cocktails and limited time promotions. Residents can vote for their favorites in different categories, such as […]
MyStateline.com
Belvidere is getting a marijuana dispensary
The City of Belvidere will be the latest to join the marijuana industry after the state announced an increase in revenue. The City of Belvidere will be the latest to join the marijuana industry after the state announced an increase in revenue. Police: Man arrested in Dixon for kidnapping, sexually...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store
Progressive Grocer talks with CEO Jeremy Gosch ahead of opening. The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.
news8000.com
Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say
It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally …. Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents...
Belvidere might be getting a new dispensary
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new marijuana dispensary might be coming to the stateline. The Belvidere City Council will be discussing the matter at Monday’s meeting. They city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application from “Heartland Leaf” last month. The 43-acre overall development would be located on Crystal Parkway near the I-90 exit.
MyStateline.com
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon's in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now …. Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man...
MyStateline.com
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Three Rockford residents left without a home after …. Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Belvidere is getting a marijuana dispensary. The...
Comments / 0