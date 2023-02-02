Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan students could see free breakfast, lunch under new proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan having had a big surplus in the state budget this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan students as part of a wider plan to support schools. Lunch is the highlight of many students’ days, but for others, it...
Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected
Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High School at approximately 9:10. The school was on lockdown with law enforcement closing off Jolly Rd., near the high school. Meridian Township administrator Frank Walsh confirmed an all clear...
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video today that highlights the seriousness of making threats against schools after four local districts were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as a prank call...
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are investigating an incident that happened Monday at Cornell Elementary School. Authorities said a body was found on the playground and that there is no threat to the public or anyone at the school. Okemos School officials told News 10 that...
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crashes while sailing
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 81-year-old suburban Detroit man died after his iceboat crashed Sunday as he was sailing on frozen Pontiac Lake, authorities said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Dan Campbell may have hit his head with enough force to kill him, despite wearing a protective helmet and face shield. The Independence Township man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
More military veterans get medical help with passage of PACT Act
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After serving and protecting the country, more military veterans are getting the medical help they need as a result of being exposed to toxic chemicals. Veteran Affairs (VA) officials said they are seeing a surge in patients enrolling in health care services. Since the PACT Act...
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘largest tax break for working families’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave out details on the Lowering Michigan Costs Plan, which she said will deliver the largest tax break to people in the state in decades. Whitmer along with Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate rolled the plan out Monday morning....
Gov. Whitmer and State Budget Director to present 2024 Executive Budget
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher M. Hawkins will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the legislature. The Michigan State Budget Office (SBO) coordinates all aspects of the state budget, including the development of the Executive Budget...
