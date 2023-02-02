Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs to take on first-place Spartans on national TV
A national television audience will see what the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team can do next. What that will be is anybody’s guess.
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women
CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 loss to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak as well as their six-game string of victories on the road.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Defensive effort fuels Gate City girls past Cloudland
GATE CITY — The Gate City girls were in lockdown mode against Cloudland in Saturday’s interstate basketball game. The Lady Blue Devils limited the Lady Highlanders to 10 first-half points — only 16 over the first three quarters — to take a 45-27 victory.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville native chosen to be Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Kingsport Times-News
Skelton Law Racing Series gets underway this month
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — Krystall Wallen, a veteran Sullivan County teacher with almost three decades in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach, has made this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Thrift store opens on Emory & Henry campus
EMORY — Thrifting has arrived at Emory & Henry College. The school held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of Memorial Chapel.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session for artisans
ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The family will receive friends on Friday at noon at Colonial Heights UMC Sanctuary located at 631...
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Kingsport Times-News
Photos: Sunday Farm Expo
The Farm Expo concluded on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those who came out for the expo's final day got to see Clydesdales, a musical performance by Ashton Davison, animal exhibits, and Fred Hilton, a retired naturalist who was representing Bays Mountain Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to host showing of ‘Till’ as part of Black History Month
KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
