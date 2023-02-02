ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women

CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 loss to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak as well as their six-game string of victories on the road.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Roundup: Defensive effort fuels Gate City girls past Cloudland

GATE CITY — The Gate City girls were in lockdown mode against Cloudland in Saturday’s interstate basketball game. The Lady Blue Devils limited the Lady Highlanders to 10 first-half points — only 16 over the first three quarters — to take a 45-27 victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Rogersville native chosen to be Tennessee Tech Trailblazer

ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews

East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications

NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
KINGSPORT, TN
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session for artisans

ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
Albert L. Byer, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The family will receive friends on Friday at noon at Colonial Heights UMC Sanctuary located at 631...
KINGSPORT, TN
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
Photos: Sunday Farm Expo

The Farm Expo concluded on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those who came out for the expo's final day got to see Clydesdales, a musical performance by Ashton Davison, animal exhibits, and Fred Hilton, a retired naturalist who was representing Bays Mountain Park.
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Eastman to host showing of ‘Till’ as part of Black History Month

KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol man charged with murder

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, TN

