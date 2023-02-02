ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Explosions reported in fire at Goodview welding supply shop

The Goodview Fire and Rescue Department (GFD) is currently investigating a fire outbreak last Saturday at Mississippi Welders Supply Co., following a report of a propane fire at the business. On February 4 at 11:31 a.m., GFD was dispatched to a fire in the 5000 block of West Sixth Street...
GOODVIEW, MN
KIMT

More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dunn County. The DOJ identifies the man as 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. The shooting happened January 21st near Terrill Road and Bongey drive in Menomonie. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there and fired a gun.
MENOMONIE, WI
KAAL-TV

Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee

(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

Steamboat Days seeking 2023 Harbormaster nominations

The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Committee is seeking nominations for. Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023. This person will preside over the 76th Annual Steamboat Days from June 14-18. Do you know someone who is a wonderful Winona community volunteer? Someone who has given their time, talent, and heart to make Winona a better place? Please nominate this person for Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023.
WINONA, MN

