Read full article on original website
Related
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
KAAL-TV
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
winonapost.com
Explosions reported in fire at Goodview welding supply shop
The Goodview Fire and Rescue Department (GFD) is currently investigating a fire outbreak last Saturday at Mississippi Welders Supply Co., following a report of a propane fire at the business. On February 4 at 11:31 a.m., GFD was dispatched to a fire in the 5000 block of West Sixth Street...
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
wiproud.com
New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dunn County. The DOJ identifies the man as 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. The shooting happened January 21st near Terrill Road and Bongey drive in Menomonie. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there and fired a gun.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Charged with Two Different Counts After Swinging Metal Bat at Police Officer
(KWNO)- A Winona man has been arrested on two different counts of assault after Winona Police Officers responded to a check welfare call on the 1000 block of Glen Echo Rd yesterday at 1:42 p.m. Officers responded to the scene where they were told from the reporting part that a...
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KAAL-TV
Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee
(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
KIMT
Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
winonapost.com
Steamboat Days seeking 2023 Harbormaster nominations
The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Committee is seeking nominations for. Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023. This person will preside over the 76th Annual Steamboat Days from June 14-18. Do you know someone who is a wonderful Winona community volunteer? Someone who has given their time, talent, and heart to make Winona a better place? Please nominate this person for Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
KAAL-TV
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
Comments / 0