CVU boy's basketball extends hot streak to nine against BFA St. Albans
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — After grabbing a big 17-point victory against BFA St. Albans at the beginning of January, CVU looked to continue its winning ways into February against the same Bobwhites squad. The home-court advantage didn't do much to cool the Redhawks, as they dominated BFA St....
Moriah high school boys' basketball extends winning streak to 15
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Moriah High School boys' basketball still remain undefeated (15-0) after a 64-51 win in a neutral site matchup at North Country Community College against Heuvelton Central High School. The Vikings featured four scorers in double figures with the win. Rowan Swan finished with 19-point triple...
Owen Kellington ready to take next step in minor league journey
ESSEX, Vt. — It feels like yesterday, Owen Kellington was getting mobbed on the mound at Centennial Field as his U-32 Raiders celebrated a Vermont State championship. Kellington just turned 20 years old on Sunday, and is preparing for his third season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. "I've had...
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
It’s Debatable: Lake Placid ER closing
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address an issue. For more on this particular topic, read this Adirondack Almanack post on the planned closure of the Lake Placid Emergency Room.
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
North Country Kid's Expo returns in March
CANTON, N.Y. — The North Country Kids Expo is making a comeback after being canceled for the past three years. This year's expo will be held on Saturday, March 11 in the Roos House at SUNY Canton. New this year will be an initiative called Kid Biz, where kids...
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Brief wintry mix Thursday, dry and seasonable this weekend
Light rain and snow showers arrive Tuesday evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens. However, many areas don't see any accumulation, including the Champlain Valley. Snow showers linger into the late evening hours in southern VT, then drying out...
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County. A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310. Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene. He...
New York State Fair announces first concert of 2023 lineup
The New York State Fair has announced the first concert of its 2023 lineup. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in...
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
Warmer this week, some unsettled weather
Mostly clear but cold tonight, as temperatures fall into the single digits for many towns. A few locations in Northern New York and Vermont may fall below zero overnight. Clouds fill back in Tuesday with light snow arriving by the evening. Minor snow accumulations on roads will be possible, especially for mountain towns of the Adirondacks and Greens.
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
