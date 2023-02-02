Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert
As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
Beyonce tickets demand far outnumbers supply, leaving fans nervous after last Ticketmaster debacle
Thousands of fans are pre-registered to buy Beyonce world tour tickets in Chicago and elsewhere, but the memory of Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift meltdown is fresh.
Silicon Valley
Beyoncé’s dad defends her after LGBTQ fans slam concert in ‘homophobic dictatorship’
Beyoncé may be facing backlash and accusations of hypocrisy from her LGBTQ fans for reportedly getting paid $24 million to perform exclusively Saturday night in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which outlaws same-sex relations and imprisons people if convicted. But Queen Bey’s father, Matthew Knowles, is sticking up...
Madonna Was Hard To Recognize At The Grammys & Fans Have Questions About Her Face
Madonna took the stage at the Grammy Awards Sunday night and her look sparked a wave of concern from her fans online. The Like A Prayer singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their Unholy performance at the ceremony and fans were quick to point out that Madonna didn't look like herself, especially her face.
Jeffree Star tweets picture of him holding hands with 'NFL boo,' fans try to solve who it is
Social media superstar Jeffrey Star sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he tweeted a picture of himself holding hands with his "NFL boo."
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram while attending the Beyoncé performance in Dubai donning a YSL look that we love!
Madonna to Present at Grammy Awards, Plus Who Else Is Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night
At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Top Democrats Warn Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé World Tour: ‘We’re Watching’
Lawmakers have been eyeing Ticketmaster since the debacle surrounding Taylor Swift’s tour ticket sales in November.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
intheknow.com
Fans willing to do anything for Beyoncé tickets
Beyoncé started February in the best way possible and announced the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The tour has 41 dates and will cover Europe, the United States and two Canadian cities. Fans have been waiting for this moment since the album’s release on July 29, 2022 — and frankly, even before then.
Taylor Swift fans, and Congress, take on Ticketmaster
Twins Izzy and Alexa Harrison, of Potomac, Maryland, have a room that is like a shrine to Taylor Swift. They also sport Taylor Swift merch, wearing her cardigan sweaters, and sporting her necklace. "She's my role model, and she just makes me happy," said Alexa.But the twins were not happy when their mom was unable to get tickets for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour using a special code that Ticketmaster gave out to verified fans who had bought Swift's merchandise and downloaded her music. "Just disappointing and, like, upsetting," said Izzy. The twins' mom, Penny Harrison, spent several hours just trying...
WTVCFOX
Taylor Swift fans and Tennessee lawmakers call for a change after ticket sale chaos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ticketmaster is facing scrutiny after the Taylor Swift ticket sale caused chaos for thousands of fans. Tennessee politicians are saying Ticketmaster needs to be held accountable. Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee is demanding Ticketmaster work with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on investigations to enforce...
SFGate
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. “My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to...
