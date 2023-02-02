ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

publicradioeast.org

Kinston installs first permanent police chief since 2021

Kinston has installed its first permanent police chief since 2021. Keith Goyette first joined the Kinston Police department in 2001. He became interim police chief in October and was given the position officially on February 3. . The appointment comes as the city has turned its attention more directly toward crime...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County names new Finance Director

Paula Loftin has been selected as the new Finance Director for Greene County. Loftin has over 17 years of experience in local and state government finance. She will graduate with her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University in May 2023. Additionally, she graduated with a Public Management and Leadership Certificate from East Carolina University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from East Carolina University, and an Associate degree in Accounting from Pitt Community College.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Obituary: Floyd Earl McComb

Reverend Floyd Earl McComb, a retired ordained bishop in the Church of God, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was a member of Tanglewood Church in Kinston, North Carolina, and served as an anointed and committed Bible teacher well into his retirement. After receiving his first ministerial certificate...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Rep. Chris Humphrey: February Legislative Update

Thank you for taking the time to read our latest newsletter. This edition aims to provide you with insights and information on everything we're doing to serve you, both in Raleigh and at-home in Lenoir, Jones, and Greene counties. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. As always, please let me know if our office can be of any assistance to you.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”

Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

John Hood: Racial Disparities Aren’t Proof of Bias

RALEIGH — Black-headed households are less likely than white-headed ones to own their residences. The latest data from the Census Bureau put the homeownership rate at 75% for whites and 45% for blacks. According to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, our state’s racial disparity is roughly similar.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids

Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
SNOW HILL, NC

