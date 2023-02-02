Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Juvenile taken into custody in reference to Friday shooting in La Grange
On Monday, Feb. 6, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile at a residence on the 300 Block of College Street in Kinston. The juvenile is wanted in connection to the...
publicradioeast.org
Kinston installs first permanent police chief since 2021
Kinston has installed its first permanent police chief since 2021. Keith Goyette first joined the Kinston Police department in 2001. He became interim police chief in October and was given the position officially on February 3. . The appointment comes as the city has turned its attention more directly toward crime...
neusenews.com
Greene County names new Finance Director
Paula Loftin has been selected as the new Finance Director for Greene County. Loftin has over 17 years of experience in local and state government finance. She will graduate with her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University in May 2023. Additionally, she graduated with a Public Management and Leadership Certificate from East Carolina University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from East Carolina University, and an Associate degree in Accounting from Pitt Community College.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
neusenews.com
Obituary: Floyd Earl McComb
Reverend Floyd Earl McComb, a retired ordained bishop in the Church of God, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was a member of Tanglewood Church in Kinston, North Carolina, and served as an anointed and committed Bible teacher well into his retirement. After receiving his first ministerial certificate...
neusenews.com
Rep. Chris Humphrey: February Legislative Update
Thank you for taking the time to read our latest newsletter. This edition aims to provide you with insights and information on everything we're doing to serve you, both in Raleigh and at-home in Lenoir, Jones, and Greene counties. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. As always, please let me know if our office can be of any assistance to you.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop
LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
neusenews.com
Rep. Humphrey announces Golden Leaf Foundation Funds awarded to Eastern NC
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award funds for the following projects in the Lenoir, Jones, and Greene County areas:. $50,000 to Greene County to prepare a parcel of land for industrial development, which will create new jobs. $1,500,000 to Lenoir County to extend water and sewer infrastructure...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker Supervisor III
SOCIAL WORK SUPERVISOR III - Salary range: $52,907 - $74,756. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to structure, coordinate, administer and supervise Child Welfare Services for investigative assessment and treatment (IAT) duties and serves as a backup supervisor for other Child Welfare Services when needed. KNOWLEDGE,...
neusenews.com
Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”
Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
neusenews.com
LCC Foundation in partnership with Elysian Players Presents Love Bites Feb. 24 and 25
Lenoir Community College Foundation in partnership with Elysian Players presents Love Bites, an evening of ANTI-romance at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25 in the Briley Auditorium on the Turner Stage at LCC. Enjoy an evening of dessert theatre featuring “The Lonely Hearts Club,” a support group for those who...
neusenews.com
John Hood: Racial Disparities Aren’t Proof of Bias
RALEIGH — Black-headed households are less likely than white-headed ones to own their residences. The latest data from the Census Bureau put the homeownership rate at 75% for whites and 45% for blacks. According to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, our state’s racial disparity is roughly similar.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
