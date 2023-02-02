Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
'Bachelor' Fans May See More of Christina Mandrell After Season 27 Is Over (SPOILERS)
Some fans of The Bachelor watch the flagship show simply to better appreciate the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise each season. And even if that's not why you tune in each week to The Bachelor, you might find yourself wondering if Christina Mandrell will be back on the show that combines fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Are the Members of One Direction Still Friends? Here's a Quick Rundown
Back in the early 2010s, five handsome young lads from England and Ireland took the pop-music world by storm. While some critics were quick to dismiss the boy band, One Direction was almost absurdly likable. They were funny, easygoing, and had their own distinct personalities — from the moody and broody Zayn Malik to the flirty and rogue-ish Harry Styles. In fact, hating on the band felt like the equivalent of hating on a group of cute little puppies.
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
'Chrisley Knows Best': Inside Season 10 and How the Show Is Still on the Air
In early 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley both began their individual prison sentences for their convictions of bank fraud and tax evasion. But even though they're both in federal prison, their show, Chrisley Knows Best, is still on TV with new episodes. In fact, Season 10 premieres on Feb. 6 with brand new episodes, which is a bit confusing to some fans.
What Happened to Genevie on 'The Bachelor?' The 4-1-1 on Her Injury
Monday nights are now officially filled with drama and love. Yes, The Bachelor is back on the small screen with Season 27 shaping up to be better than most fans thought it would be. Zach Shallcross has been very adamant about Season 27 not having any drama, but it appears...
Mike Rowe's Net Worth Shows That Getting Down and Dirty Pays Off
At one point or another in our lives, we’ve all imagined what it would be like to have our dream job. For some it might be becoming the next big-time actor, for others it could be becoming a world-renowned doctor. However, for someone like Mike Rowe, it's all about seeing how dirty one can get while on the job.
Eminem's Eldest Daughter Is Engaged! Details on Hailie and Evan McClintock's Relationship
Politicians, musicians, entertainers, and more have long found details of their lives making national headlines, including 15-time Grammy winner Eminem. Although Eminem has been known to take breaks from the music industry, the details of his life have been openly discussed by fans and music aficionados alike. And by proxy, his daughter Hailie Jade has also lived her life under a microscope.
Austin Butler's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Actually Pretty Short
If you watched Elvis and finished the film with the hots for Austin Butler, you definitely aren't alone. The dashing, six-foot-tall actor is a catch and it isn't surprising that throughout most of his career, he has been taken. He's currently dating model Kaia Gerber. However, The Carrie Diaries alum has also been linked to a few other ladies in Hollywood. Let's take a look at Austin's relationship history.
Erin Reagan Is Running for District Attorney — Does That Mean Bridget Moynahan Is Leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?
Change is in the air! The long-standing CBS police procedural Blue Bloods is shaking things up for one of the Reagan family members. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), the second oldest of Frank’s (Tom Selleck) four children, is leaving the A.D.A. life behind to run for district attorney. However, her character’s upcoming campaign has fans worried that the actress may be exiting the series.
