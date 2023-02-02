ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you should know about No. 4 Indiana women's basketball vs. Purdue

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
No. 4 Indiana women's basketball visits surging Purdue in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (21-1, 11-1) have won 9 consecutive games, including 4 against teams that were ranked at the time of the matchup. Post player Mackenzie Holmes leads IU (22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds), helped by Yarden Garzon (12.8 points, 49.3% on 3-pointers), Sydney Parrish (12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds) and Grace Berger (12.4 points, 4.4 assists).

The Boilermakers (15-6, 6-5) have won 3 in a row, 2 over ranked opponents. Lasha Petree leads the Boilermakers (13.9 points), and Abbey Ellis (11.9 points, 41.8% 3-point shooting) and Caitlyn Harper (11.1) add double-figure scoring. Jeanae Terry averages 7.0 points and leads Purdue with 8.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.2 steals.

Indiana has won 7 straight games vs. Purdue, though last season's game in West Lafayette went to overtime.

Indiana women's basketball vs. Purdue time, TV, radio

Time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: FS1 and here.

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington and here; 95.3 FM in Lafayette and here.

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams

The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. #4 Indiana Preview

Purdue (15-6, 6-5) at No. 4/5 Indiana (21-1, 11-1) The best rivalry in college basketball is set for this afternoon as the Purdue Women’s basketball team is back in action against #4 Indiana in Mackey Arena. This will be the 94th meeting of the two teams; Purdue leads the series 55-38. For just the third time in program history and for the first time since 2000, Mackey Arena is sold out for a Woman’s game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

After a Loss to IU, What Now?

With two games against IU this weekend, and two losses, difficult questions must be asked about both basketball teams...right? Well sort of right. Things are still looking great for the men as Ryan and I both expect Purdue to remain #1 when the rankings come out at noon today. For the women things are trending in the right direction but that third quarter...woof.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana college basketball rivalry heats up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game. Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire. The Purdue Alumni Club of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games. He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
