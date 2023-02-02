ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton says he will return for Thursday's game against the Lakers

By Dustin Dopirak, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynDp7_0kaiD3KA00

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton said in pre-game that he is available for Thursday night's game against the Lakers after missing the previous 10 games with a sprained left elbow.

"It's just exciting to be able to have control over the outcomes of games," Haliburton said. "Just being able to compete and be on the sideline not be able to help guys. That sucks because we fight for each other. We're brothers and teammates. Just excited to go and share the floor with those guys again."

Haliburton leads the Pacers with 20.2 points per game and leads the NBA in assists with 10.2 per game. The Pacers have lost 10 of their last 11 games, including all 10 he missed and the game in which he was injured against the Knicks on Jan. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy