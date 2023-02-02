Charges have been announced months after a fatal shooting at a public park in Rockford.

Rockford police announced Jamie Pearson, 31, Christopher Jackson, 30, Davon Lewis, 31, and Shyron Henderson, 26, have all been charged with first-degree murder.

The fatal shooting happened in the early hours of July 23 near the Twin Shelters at Sinnissippi Park following an after-hours party.

Officers found a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene.

The 27-year-old man, later identified as Louis Coleman, died at the park while the 28-year-old man, Shaun Tatum, died at the hospital, police said. Two other people were shot, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

The four suspects were identified with the help of the police department's gang unit.

Pearson and Jackson were recently arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail, police said. Police did not say when Pearson or Jackson were arrested or where they were arrested at.

According to police, Lewis is in custody on unrelated charges. Police did not say what those charges are, however.

Henderson is also in custody, according to police. The police department did not say when Henderson was arrested.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Four men charged in 2022 murders at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford