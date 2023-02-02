Jacob Oden, 2024 four-star ATH from Harper Woods, picks Michigan football

Jacob Oden’s future is so bright, to borrow a phrase, he’s gotta wear shades.

The 2024 four-star athlete from Harper Woods announced his commitment on Thursday night via 247 Sports on YouTube, opting to stay in state and head to Ann Arbor to play for coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football.

When the time came to announce his choice, Oden turned to a prop: The “Turnover Buffs,” donning a pair of Cartier sunglasses — the signature celebration piece for Wolverines defenders who created a turnover during the 2022 season — and a maize-and-blue visor.

Oden, who is ranked as the No. 5 player in Michigan in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, as well as No. 160 nationally and No. 17 at his position, selected the Wolverines from a final five which also included Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee.

So why Michigan?

"My relationship with (Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale) and just the opportunities they provide for me on and off the field,” Oden said. “Getting a Michigan degree would be big for me.

"With a Michigan degree, I can get anywhere in life with that.”

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound athlete projects to play in the secondary at the next level.

"They said I'm really versatile," Oden said. "So wherever I want to play, they can place me there."

He is the sixth commit in the class for the Wolverines and is both the first defensive back and in-state prospect. His father, Rod Oden, is the head coach at Harper Woods and coached former Michigan great Brandon Graham.

Oden had offers from 37 Division I squads, including Arkansas, Colorado and Wisconsin.