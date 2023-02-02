ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jacob Oden, 2024 four-star ATH from Harper Woods, picks Michigan football

By Ryan Ford and Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Va9Wk_0kaiD0fz00

Jacob Oden’s future is so bright, to borrow a phrase, he’s gotta wear shades.

The 2024 four-star athlete from Harper Woods announced his commitment on Thursday night via 247 Sports on YouTube, opting to stay in state and head to Ann Arbor to play for coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football.

When the time came to announce his choice, Oden turned to a prop: The “Turnover Buffs,” donning a pair of Cartier sunglasses — the signature celebration piece for Wolverines defenders who created a turnover during the 2022 season — and a maize-and-blue visor.

2023's NEWBIES:Michigan football's five new faces most likely to make impact in 2023 season

Oden, who is ranked as the No. 5 player in Michigan in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, as well as No. 160 nationally and No. 17 at his position, selected the Wolverines from a final five which also included Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee.

So why Michigan?

"My relationship with (Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale) and just the opportunities they provide for me on and off the field,” Oden said. “Getting a Michigan degree would be big for me.

"With a Michigan degree, I can get anywhere in life with that.”

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound athlete projects to play in the secondary at the next level.

"They said I'm really versatile," Oden said. "So wherever I want to play, they can place me there."

He is the sixth commit in the class for the Wolverines and is both the first defensive back and in-state prospect. His father, Rod Oden, is the head coach at Harper Woods and coached former Michigan great Brandon Graham.

Oden had offers from 37 Division I squads, including Arkansas, Colorado and Wisconsin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53

Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season

Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland Terrapins: How to watch tonight's late start

Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5) Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home and average 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game. Maryland scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Michigan State. Jahmir Young is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.
EAST LANSING, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$1.5B District Detroit buildout faces heavy criticism at public hearing over incentives

Development incentives for the proposed $1.5 billion District Detroit buildout came under heavy criticism Monday night during the first public hearing for a Transformational Brownfield valued at $616 million over 35 years. Nearly two dozen people offered questions or comments on the project and incentives during the two-hour virtual public hearing for the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The authority's board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the Transformational Brownfield request, which is the largest of the nearly...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit jazz musicians take home two Grammys

A pair of jazz category wins put Detroit in the spotlight Sunday night at the Grammy Awards. Terri Lyne Carrington, artistic director of Detroit’s Carr Center, took home Best Jazz Instrumental Album for her “New Standards Vol. 1,” while saxophonist Wayne Shorter and pianist Leo Genovese won Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Endangered Species,” a track from Shorter’s “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival.” ...
DETROIT, MI
Vibe

Bodies Of 2 Detroit Rappers, Friend Found In Highland Park

The bodies of two rappers and their friend who was visiting Detroit for a gig have been found dead. According to the Detroit News, the three men were discovered under debris in the basement of a abandoned apartment complex. Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw reported to the outlet that the men, rappers Armani Kelly, 27, Dante Wicker, 31, and friend Montoya Givens, 31, were declared missing on Jan. 21, 2023.More from VIBE.comBoldy James's Next Project Is Produced Entirely By The Late Great J DillaExclusive: T3 of Slum Village Announces Solo EP 'Mr. Fantastic,' Shares Single 'Relax' with IIla J,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy