TupaTalk: A blast from the past

Copan High’s boys basketball team found both the fire and the firepower to avoid early elimination Friday in their Class A district tournament in Red Rock.

The Hornets surged ahead in the first quarter, 21-8, and went on to beat Barnsdall in a do-or-done game, 91-44.

Copan advanced to play host Frontier High for the district championship Saturday. Both teams also will advance to the regionals later this week in Miami.

Copan coach Jerry Werts said Friday’s victory happened in the right place at the right time.

“We really like the atmosphere over there at Frontier,” he said. “We go over there each summer for team camp. We got pumped up and ready to play…We played a lot of good defense, man-to-man defense, and didn’t get in foul trouble.

“We had scoring spurts by different people. Larry Smith and Kyle Chaney really stepped up and played their best games of the season.”

Smith finished with 18 points, followed closely by Chaney with 16. Bear Tompkins added 13 points, all scored in the third period, including three three-pointers.

Zack Mead topped Barnsdall with 11 points.

Following the lopsided first quarter, Copan kept a tight grip in riding the crest of the wave of momentum.

By halftime, the Hornets had upped their lead to 25 points, 45-20. The second half followed a similar pattern, although Barnsdall made a good offensive showing in the third quarter with 16 points.

By the time it was done, all but one Copan player in uniform had scored at least one point duringCopan’s highest-scoring single-game output of the season.