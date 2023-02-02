Read full article on original website
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
LAUREL, Md. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in the Laurel area. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. United States Park Police officers...
Loiederman Middle School students injured in bus crash
WHEATON, Md. - A few Loiederman Middle School students, on their way home, were involved in a collision Monday afternoon when the school bus they were riding on crashed into an SUV. Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the incident occurred at the intersection...
Cargo train collides with pickup truck in Haymarket
HAYMARKET, Va. - Police and fire crews are investigating a train crash near James Madison Highway and Kapp Valley Way. Prince William County police said around 6:27 p.m. a cargo train collided with a pickup truck on a private railroad crossing in the area. Video shot by SkyFox shows a...
3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
Ride On bus crashes into tractor trailer, causing major delays on I-270
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 Monday evening, and one man has been taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Death investigation after body found in Rock Creek
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a death investigation is underway in D.C. after a body was found in Rock Creek. The body was found in the water around 12:45 a.m. Monday near Rock Creek Parkway and Beach Drive. Crews were able to remove the body around 1:30 a.m. Police say there...
2 in critical condition after early morning house fire in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after an early morning house fire in northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of 8th Street. Firefighters found the two victims on the second floor of the home. The cause of the fire...
Suspected heroin, meth, and crack seized after foot chase in New Market: police
NEW MARKET, Md. - Authorities in Frederick County say two men face narcotics related charges after suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and crack were seized from them following a foot pursuit over the weekend. Police say they were looking for the two men after a failed traffic stop Friday. They spotted them...
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
Ex-DC Police Union Vice Chair charged with fraud over second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON - The former D.C. Police Union vice chairman was charged with felony fraud for allegedly working at Whole Foods while on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Medgar Webster Sr. was arrested Monday for working at Whole Foods and for MPD simultaneously. From January 2021 to April 2022, Webster...
Police say crash may have led to man's death after body found in Rock Creek
WASHINGTON - Authorities in D.C. say a possible traffic crash may have led to the death of a man whose body was found in Rock Creek Monday. The man's body was found in the water around 12:45 a.m. near Rock Creek Parkway and Beach Drive. Crews were able to remove the body around 1:30 a.m.
Free steering wheel locks for some Hyundai owners in Prince William County
WASHINGTON - Following a string of thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles, the car company is providing Prince William County Police Department with steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers. The free steering wheel locks will be handed out to Prince William County residents who own or lease a Hyundai without push-button ignitions...
Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
In the Courts: Calls for police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
After the death of Tyre Nichols' at the hands of police, Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders are calling for police reform. Here in D.C., a city employee has been suspended after fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Turkey Earthquake: Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help
CHANTILLY, Va. - Fairfax County's Urban Search and Rescue Team has been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. The team consists of 79 members and six dogs. Among those assisting are emergency managers, physicians, paramedics, structural...
