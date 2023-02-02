ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

fox5dc.com

Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

LAUREL, Md. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in the Laurel area. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. United States Park Police officers...
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Loiederman Middle School students injured in bus crash

WHEATON, Md. - A few Loiederman Middle School students, on their way home, were involved in a collision Monday afternoon when the school bus they were riding on crashed into an SUV. Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the incident occurred at the intersection...
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

Cargo train collides with pickup truck in Haymarket

HAYMARKET, Va. - Police and fire crews are investigating a train crash near James Madison Highway and Kapp Valley Way. Prince William County police said around 6:27 p.m. a cargo train collided with a pickup truck on a private railroad crossing in the area. Video shot by SkyFox shows a...
HAYMARKET, VA
fox5dc.com

3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday

WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ride On bus crashes into tractor trailer, causing major delays on I-270

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 Monday evening, and one man has been taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Death investigation after body found in Rock Creek

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a death investigation is underway in D.C. after a body was found in Rock Creek. The body was found in the water around 12:45 a.m. Monday near Rock Creek Parkway and Beach Drive. Crews were able to remove the body around 1:30 a.m. Police say there...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 in critical condition after early morning house fire in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after an early morning house fire in northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of 8th Street. Firefighters found the two victims on the second floor of the home. The cause of the fire...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Valet box filled with keys stolen from RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.

Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center. On DMV Zone, Sierra Fox discusses one restaurant guest's experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE

