TWICE to Release 12th Mini Album ‘Ready to Be’: Here’s When It Arrives

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

TWICE are gearing up to release a brand-new mini album, and they shared the details about its release on Thursday (Feb. 2). The K-pop girl group shared the news via their social media accounts, which revealed the forthcoming album is titled Ready to Be and will arrive Friday, March 10, at midnight ET/2 p.m. KT.

Along with the album’s release date, the girl group shared a preview of what the album preorder will look like. There will be three covers for Ready to Be , three photo books and three CD types in black, pink and white, or tan and brown colorways. Each version of the record will come with a folded poster, a postcard, message card and photocard. Fans will also receive a second poster and a photocard set that correlates with the version of the album that they order. Pre-orders for Ready to Be will become available starting on Friday, Feb. 3.

Ready to Be marks the 12th mini album TWICE has released; the announcement of the project follows the release of the girl group’s second English single, “Moonlight Sunrise.” TWICE’s last mini-album, Between 1&2 , was released in August; the set, which featured lead single “Talk That Talk,” spent a total of eight weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre chart.

Before TWICE releases Ready to Be , the K-pop stars will be honored at Billboard ‘s Women in Music event on March 1 with this year’s Breakthrough Award.

See TWICE’s album announcements below.

Comments / 0

