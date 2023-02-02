ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City

How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Rock 104.1

Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed

SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City NJ Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

The Atlantic City Police Department is trying to find a 14-year-old local boy, last seen on Sunday. Police say Edwardo Valentin is missing and may have run away from home. Valentin is described as 5' 4" tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey Jordan hoodie, black pants, black jacket, with grey Nike Slides.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon Saturday Morning

Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. Police say the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10am, finding the injured woman who was rushed...
ABSECON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Football Fans Want Jason Kelce’s Mom to Do Super Bowl Coin Toss

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers are playing against each other. Football fans are petitioning their mom to do the coin toss. There's been Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but those brothers never went head to head. People just can't imagine what it must be like for Donna Kelce to have two sons facing off in the NFL's biggest game of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy