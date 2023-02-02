ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

People Helping People short for volunteers

People Helping People, a food pantry in Rio Rancho, needs more help and more people. Linda Stevenson, the founder of the organization, which also goes by PHP, says they had more help before the COVID pandemic occurred but are now running short of volunteers. “We just need volunteers that can lift 45 pound boxes,” Stevenson said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Victim, suspect identified in Sunday homicide

Matthew Chavez, 23, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 Cinema after surrendering to Rio Rancho Police. The investigation started when a resident called at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, asking for officer assistance. Chavez had shown up at the home making statements he had shot his girlfriend, later identified as Gallegos. Before officers arrived, Chavez left Rio Rancho in a white Buick Verano.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Chance of snow, more tomorrow too

There is a chance of snow later today with some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Accumulating snow is possible across the central mountain chain tonight into tomorrow morning as the system moves overhead.”. Snow chances will increase tomorrow as well. Today. It will be partly sunny, with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Chance of snow all day

The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
UPDATE: Man in custody in homicide investigation

A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Movie Theater. The events unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. The Sandoval County Regional Communication Center received a call requesting assistance at a Rio Rancho residence. The caller said a male came to the home, making statements that he shot someone. Before officers could get there, he left in a white sedan.
RIO RANCHO, NM

