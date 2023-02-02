“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers and her parents paid tribute to her brother Conner after he died at age 32 on Monday. “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” the Flowers family said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.” The family concluded their statement by requesting privacy “while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.” The Charleston Post & Courier shared his...

3 DAYS AGO