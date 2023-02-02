Read full article on original website
Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier
On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
seventeen.com
Zendaya Serves 60s Glam With New Bob Haircut and Bright Orange Top
Not gonna lie, we were starting to feel a little deprived of new Zendaya content since the Golden Globe-winning actress has been shooting Dune: Part Two and the untitled Ronnie Spector biopic. Thankfully, we follow the fashion icon on Instagram, where she snapped pics of her new look and shared them with fans on her Stories. Z debuted a bob haircut at the end of 2022 but took a selfie of the lower half of her face on February 2. She rocked her natural curls, which have new sunshine-blonde highlights while wearing a chic outfit as per usual.
Lizzo Continues to "Hard Launch" Her Romance With Myke Wright at the Grammys
Almost a year after confirming she's dating comedian Myke Wright, Lizzo went Instagram official with her beau on Feb. 4. The "About Damn Time" singer posted a carousel of photos featuring her and Wright at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala alongside the caption "Hard launch." The outing also marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
Taylor Swift's Grammys Nails Are a Tribute to "Midnights"
Image Source: Getty / Allen J. Schaben / Contributor. Taylor Swift is fully in her "Midnights" era. The singer arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown, which was accented by matching chrome nails. For the manicure, Swift's nails were filed into a short...
Olivia Flowers’ family honors her ‘remarkable’ brother Conner after his death
“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers and her parents paid tribute to her brother Conner after he died at age 32 on Monday. “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” the Flowers family said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.” The family concluded their statement by requesting privacy “while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.” The Charleston Post & Courier shared his...
bravotv.com
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress
90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Baby No. 2
You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!. Game of Thrones' Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son. "He's about to get the shock...
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
EW.com
Jennifer Grey struggled to keep her weight up while playing Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin
The first thing Jennifer Grey did when she received the script for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — Lifetime's upcoming movie about the founder of the Weigh Down Workshop and controversial leader of Remnant Fellowship Church — was hit the internet. "I knew nothing at all," says Grey...
AOL Corp
'Saved my skin': Demi Moore's go-to beauty tool is just $20 at Amazon
There’s no shortage of stunning women in Hollywood, but there are few with the kind of pop-cultural footprint Demi Moore's achieved — from an iconic magazine cover to an iconic dress to an iconic haircut, she was influencing us long before Instagram gave us a peek into her gorgeous real life. And in one behind-the-scenes look at her beauty routine, she reveals her go-to skin-care tool that’s actually affordable: the Makeup Eraser. How affordable? It’s just $20 on Amazon.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'
Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced Wednesday that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks Sarah Herron is still reeling from the loss of her son. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story Friday, the Bachelor alum, 36, explained the photo was from one week ago as she continues to grapple with the death of her son Oliver Brown, who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. "It's been 1 week. This was on our last morning all sitting together," she wrote. "It was the last morning I that got...
