Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Philadelphia Phillies Truck is Loaded Up and Headed for Spring Training
Under the supervision of the Phillie Phanatic, the Phillies Spring Training truck was loaded up with equipment. Destination: Clearwater, Florida!. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to BayCare Ballpark on February 16th. Even though it's been three months since the team's 2022 season ended, it was less time than...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
$10K reward after hit-run driver kills 5-year-old in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 5-year-old girl. The girl, Fanta Sangare, her father, Ismael Sanare, and younger sister Ramata were struck by a...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get a Sneak Peek at the Ocean City, NJ Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 Summer Concert Series. I can't be the only one who's looking forward to Summer 2019's awesome lineup of shows, festivals, events, and concerts in the South Jersey area.
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon Saturday Morning
Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. Police say the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10am, finding the injured woman who was rushed...
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, Jan 27 displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. A...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Free NJ clinic dedicated to treating long-term COVID symptoms
🔴 A Rutgers neurology professor runs a free Rutgers clinic to treat patients with long-term COVID symptoms. 🔴 Some symptoms include migraines, neuropathic pain, fatigue and brain fog. 🔴 The clinic is free and open to anyone experiencing life-altering symptoms after recovering from COVID. As long-COVID cases...
