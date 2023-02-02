ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ

It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Get a Sneak Peek at the Ocean City, NJ Summer Concert Series

Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 Summer Concert Series. I can't be the only one who's looking forward to Summer 2019's awesome lineup of shows, festivals, events, and concerts in the South Jersey area.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon Saturday Morning

Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. Police say the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10am, finding the injured woman who was rushed...
ABSECON, NJ
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing

A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, Jan 27 displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Free NJ clinic dedicated to treating long-term COVID symptoms

🔴 A Rutgers neurology professor runs a free Rutgers clinic to treat patients with long-term COVID symptoms. 🔴 Some symptoms include migraines, neuropathic pain, fatigue and brain fog. 🔴 The clinic is free and open to anyone experiencing life-altering symptoms after recovering from COVID. As long-COVID cases...
NEWARK, NJ
