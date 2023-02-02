Read full article on original website
Heather Rae Young Says She’s Never Been as ‘Exhausted’ or ‘Happy’ Since Welcoming Son: See Breast-Feeding Pic
Already embracing mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is enjoying the newborn phase with her first child less than one week after giving birth. “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, alongside a selfie with her […]
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Heather Rae Young Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Tarek El Moussa
Congratulations are in order for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa! The Selling Sunset star gave birth on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to a son. The couple has not revealed his name yet. "Our baby boy is here. Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy," Heather...
Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son, Oliver Brown. The Bachelor alum shared on Feb. 1 that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's "beautiful son" was born Jan. 28, when she was 24 weeks pregnant, and "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."
Jinger Duggar Shares the Real Reason Why Jana Duggar Can’t Move out of the Duggar Home
Jinger Duggar slipped during a new podcast interview and shares the real reason why Jana Duggar and other women in her family can't move out of the duggar home until marriage.
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years
Total transformation! Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on as she works to lose weight. Since the 2020 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy and sister Amy Halterman's (née Slaton) fans have tuned into TLC to watch the Kentucky natives battle […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?
Of the dozens of couples who've said 'I do' on 'Married at First Sight,' just 14 are still together in 2023.
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
soaphub.com
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Sally Actor Courtney Hope Pregnant in Real Life?
Genoa City is about to have a new resident. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is expecting a child on The Young and the Restless, and her pregnancy has been an exciting storyline. Sometimes, writers add a pregnancy to a character’s storyline because the actor is expecting a child. So, is Sally Spectra actor Courtney Hope pregnant in real life?
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott, one half of HGTV's mega-hit series The Property Brothers, has got all the right stuff when it comes to home renovations and, as it happens, adorable, tear-inducing birthday messages. On Jan. 17, the reality star posted a loved-up Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), writing, "You just keep getting even better 🥰" alongside a photo slideshow of the pair.
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Emily Simpson Gets Real About Recent Face-Lift, Reveals Before and After Pics
Keeping it real. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has never shied away from talking about her plastic surgery procedures — and her recent face-lift is no exception. On Thursday, February 2, Simpson candidly explained her thought process behind the surgery and gave fans a glimpse of the drastic change. “Being middle-aged, […]
