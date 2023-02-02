Located at 3101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood NJ. EAST SIDE 190 FOOT CORNER PROPERTY – POTENTIAL BUILDABLE LOT (will need local approvals) COMMERCIAL LOCATION HIGH VISABILITY WITH DRIVE THRU / 18 PARKING SPACES – This Prior Bank is situated on an East Side 190 foot lot that stretches Corner to Corner. Lots this size just don’t exist anymore in the Wildwoods. ** Buildings 1st Floor Approx 1920 Square foot – 2nd Floor Approx 725 Square Foot Think of the exposure that being on the County Road New Jersey Ave and Catty – Corner to WaWa would bring. Additional traffic without additional Marketing Dollars. Have you had a concept that you have always Dreamed of putting into Motion, Motel, Restaurant, Ice Cream, Retail, Amusements, Ect. The Options are limitless with this property. Currently zoned for Commercial use, may require a Variance for a use that is not currently permitted. Plans and Lot Layout available upon request.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO