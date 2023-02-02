ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New Brewery Open in Wildwood, NJ

South Jersey has slowly become a hotbed for craft breweries. For those unfamiliar with the term "craft brewery," I'll try to break it down. There are generally three types of breweries. There's the "macro" brewery, they make big-name, national beers like Miller and Budweiser. Then there are "micro" breweries. They're...
WILDWOOD, NJ
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Former Bank in Wildwood for Sale $1,159,000

Located at 3101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood NJ. EAST SIDE 190 FOOT CORNER PROPERTY – POTENTIAL BUILDABLE LOT (will need local approvals) COMMERCIAL LOCATION HIGH VISABILITY WITH DRIVE THRU / 18 PARKING SPACES – This Prior Bank is situated on an East Side 190 foot lot that stretches Corner to Corner. Lots this size just don’t exist anymore in the Wildwoods. ** Buildings 1st Floor Approx 1920 Square foot – 2nd Floor Approx 725 Square Foot Think of the exposure that being on the County Road New Jersey Ave and Catty – Corner to WaWa would bring. Additional traffic without additional Marketing Dollars. Have you had a concept that you have always Dreamed of putting into Motion, Motel, Restaurant, Ice Cream, Retail, Amusements, Ect. The Options are limitless with this property. Currently zoned for Commercial use, may require a Variance for a use that is not currently permitted. Plans and Lot Layout available upon request.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey

Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
VINELAND, NJ
Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.

A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Little Giant Market in North Wildwood for sale $1,650,000

Little Giant Market – Business opportunity on 17th and Surf Avenue, North Wildwood! Possibilities are endless with this commercial corner family-owned business which has been in continuous operation for nearly 60 years. This spacious 5,000 square foot lot is located two blocks to the Beach and Boardwalk offering nine off-street parking spaces..
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Atlantic City to miss St. Patrick’s Day parade for a 4th year. Blame the boardwalk.

Atlantic City is not having a St. Patrick’s Day parade for a fourth consecutive year amid structural concerns with the city’s iconic boardwalk. While the first two cancellations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boardwalk’s condition prompted the city to propose an alternative route last year that parade organizers rejected, citing additional costs and logistical hurdles.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 Big Southern NJ Powerball Winners: One $100K, Another $50,000

Unless you just returned from Washington state, no one in New Jersey is celebrating winning a huge Powerball jackpot -- however, two people in South Jersey are having a pretty good day today. Big Powerball winner. One lottery player in Washington won Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot (the cash...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
