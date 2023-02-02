Read full article on original website
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
New Brewery Open in Wildwood, NJ
South Jersey has slowly become a hotbed for craft breweries. For those unfamiliar with the term "craft brewery," I'll try to break it down. There are generally three types of breweries. There's the "macro" brewery, they make big-name, national beers like Miller and Budweiser. Then there are "micro" breweries. They're...
The 2 Most Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey Are in Cape May
If you're looking for a romantic spot to celebrate your love, a couple of Cape May restaurants have been named among the 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States. Perhaps a stroll along the beach, or among the little shops in town on Washington Street before dining at one of these Cape May eateries.
Sea Isle City, NJ is One of the Most Popular Vacation Spots on Earth
Crete in Greece. Normandy in France. Sea Isle City in New Jersey? Yep! One of our little Jersey Shore towns is among the 10 Most Popular Vacation Destinations on EARTH!. Usually, beaches like Ocean City and Cape May make lists like this. It's nice to see Sea Isle City getting some well-earned attention.
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
Former Bank in Wildwood for Sale $1,159,000
Located at 3101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood NJ. EAST SIDE 190 FOOT CORNER PROPERTY – POTENTIAL BUILDABLE LOT (will need local approvals) COMMERCIAL LOCATION HIGH VISABILITY WITH DRIVE THRU / 18 PARKING SPACES – This Prior Bank is situated on an East Side 190 foot lot that stretches Corner to Corner. Lots this size just don’t exist anymore in the Wildwoods. ** Buildings 1st Floor Approx 1920 Square foot – 2nd Floor Approx 725 Square Foot Think of the exposure that being on the County Road New Jersey Ave and Catty – Corner to WaWa would bring. Additional traffic without additional Marketing Dollars. Have you had a concept that you have always Dreamed of putting into Motion, Motel, Restaurant, Ice Cream, Retail, Amusements, Ect. The Options are limitless with this property. Currently zoned for Commercial use, may require a Variance for a use that is not currently permitted. Plans and Lot Layout available upon request.
Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey
Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.
A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
Little Giant Market in North Wildwood for sale $1,650,000
Little Giant Market – Business opportunity on 17th and Surf Avenue, North Wildwood! Possibilities are endless with this commercial corner family-owned business which has been in continuous operation for nearly 60 years. This spacious 5,000 square foot lot is located two blocks to the Beach and Boardwalk offering nine off-street parking spaces..
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Atlantic City to miss St. Patrick’s Day parade for a 4th year. Blame the boardwalk.
Atlantic City is not having a St. Patrick’s Day parade for a fourth consecutive year amid structural concerns with the city’s iconic boardwalk. While the first two cancellations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boardwalk’s condition prompted the city to propose an alternative route last year that parade organizers rejected, citing additional costs and logistical hurdles.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail
It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
2 Big Southern NJ Powerball Winners: One $100K, Another $50,000
Unless you just returned from Washington state, no one in New Jersey is celebrating winning a huge Powerball jackpot -- however, two people in South Jersey are having a pretty good day today. Big Powerball winner. One lottery player in Washington won Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot (the cash...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County business closing after an amazing 91 year run
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
New Atlantic City, NJ bar wants your dog’s photo to add to art mural
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location.
