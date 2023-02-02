Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley received nearly $1 million each year from Lisa Mari's trust without justification.
In recent weeks we have been seeing how Priscilla Presley had been left out of Lisa Marie's estate after her death. Lisa had changed her will in 2016, which would leave her daughter Riley Keough as the ultimate beneficiary.
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
