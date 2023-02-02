ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees through the years

By Nick Shepkowski
 3 days ago
Outside of a three-year window from 2014-2016, Tommy Rees has been associated with Notre Dame football since entering as a freshman in 2010. He took over as the starting quarterback that season, guiding the Irish to wins in their final four games.

2011 saw Dayne Crist start at quarterback before Rees again took over the reigns along with Andrew Hendrix in helping the Irish to a Champs Sports Bowl berth. Projected to be the starter in 2012, Rees was arrested at an off-campus party the summer before. As a result he was suspended by Brian Kelly for the opening game that year and Everett Golson wound up leading the Irish to a 12-0 regular season that year.

Rees closed his playing career by helping the Irish to a 9-4 record and Pinstripe Bowl victory over Rutgers. After getting into coaching as a graduate assistant on Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern staff in 2015, Rees spent 2016 with the San Diego Chargers.

Rees returned to Notre Dame in 2017 where he was quarterbacks coach for two seasons. Since 2019 he’s been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator.

In all, Rees has spent 10 years at Notre Dame. Will it be more or will he take a prime coordinator job elsewhere? Time will tell but as we wait, enjoy a look back at Rees as both a player and assistant coach at Notre Dame.

